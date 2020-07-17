My Travel Direct leverages technology to lead the charge creating widespread consumer value

"We already have two successful models bringing immense value to our members nationwide. My Travel Direct is a result of the continuing evolution of the travel industry and years of listening to customer feedback. Everyone wants everything now, they want it convenient, and they want control without commitment," says Derek Gough company President.

Gough has directed multiple programs to bring wholesale Travel to the public sector. While structuring employee benefit programs for Fortune 500 companies he witnessed firsthand the difference between what consumers are accustomed to paying for travel and the wholesale pricing available to large corporations that most people never see.

My Travel Direct is poised to capitalize by providing an alternative to the well-known travel sites consumers have been conditioned to use. Their business model claims there is no ownership required, no initial purchase cost, no annual dues, and no commitment. Gough says, "Travel expands the mind, breaks down borders, humanizes cultures and celebrates differences. It brings people together and helps us to better understand how connected we are to our world. My Travel Direct provides the greatest opportunity we have ever created to deliver wholesale travel at a price point anyone can afford."

In today's world who isn't picturing themselves in a faraway land enjoying time away from it all. Whether customers want to travel in everyday hotels, five-star resorts, luxury cruise ships, or private residences My Travel Direct appears to deliver them all at prices sure to draw some attention within the billion dollar travel industry.

