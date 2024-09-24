MY VALUABLE BUSINESS ADDS MARKETING FIRM ANALITK TO ITS OFFENSIVE LINE

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Valuable Business recently added a key player to its offensive line: ANALITK, a results-driven, fractional CMO, marketing and branding firm. This strategic move expands My Valuable Business's service offerings, positioning the company as a comprehensive business partner for busy CEOs and owners.

ANALITK brings over 30 years of marketing and creative services expertise to the My Valuable Business brand family. The company specializes in crafting and executing data-driven marketing strategies for small businesses and non-profits that multiply results. As My Valuable Business's fractional CMO, the marketing company will be instrumental in driving growth for its clients.

During this transition, the entire ANALITK team will remain on board, assuming new titles within the brand family. Jennifer Randolph will serve as the President of ANALITK, while Sugako Kawai-Cozart will serve as the Art Director and Senior Designer, and Meredith Foster will serve as the Marketing Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome ANALITK to the My Valuable Business brand family," said Demet Anagnos, Founder & CEO of My Valuable Business.

"By adding ANALITK to our offensive line, we will continue to empower CEOs and business owners to focus on the big picture and drive long-term success. Every action a business takes impacts its value, but when leaders are buried in the day-to-day operations of their organizations, it's easy to lose sight of the future. With ANALITK, we're taking one more responsibility off our clients' plates, allowing them to dedicate more time and energy to maximizing their company's enterprise value and impact."

With the addition of ANALITK, the company can now offer fractional marketing services to complement its existing fractional services in accounting. This initial step in its offensive line is integral to My Valuable Business's vision of progressively providing small business owners with an integrated, cohesive solution for essential business operations, giving them access to all the expertise an enterprise-level CEO has on a fractional basis.

"I'm known for looking at everything from a yes perspective. Joining My Valuable Business is an opportunity for us to say yes, we can help with that," said Jennifer Randolph, President of ANALITK.

"Problems don't exist in a silo. What I do in marketing has an effect on sales, and when sales are successful, it impacts operations. The Offensive Line brings expertise across all the essential business departments to work together to meet obstacles and challenges head-on. With this approach, we can take timely advantage of opportunities that present themselves to create a meaningful and sustainable impact."

As My Valuable Business continues to expand its service offerings, the company aims to build a complete offensive line of fractional services to empower busy CEOs to maximize their company's enterprise value. On the immediate horizon, the company is building AMPlioHR, a fractional human resources brand for busy CEOs.

