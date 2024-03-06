My Valuable Business and ANA•LITK Team Up to Support 10 Local Girl Scout Troops for International Women's Day

COLUMBIA, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Valuable Business and ANA•LITK, two women-led businesses in the D.C. Metro region, teamed up to support local Girl Scout troops in honor of International Women's Day. The companies ordered over 50 boxes of cookies, which helped support the local Girl Scouts of America reach their goals in the last weeks of the Girl Scout Cookie sales.

The two companies collaborated to buy a total of 56 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from 10 different Girl Scout troops. The money raised through the sale of cookies is collected by each troop and is utilized to fund educational programs, community service projects, and other enriching experiences for each troop's girls every year.

"We're thrilled to support the Girl Scouts and their incredible mission," said Jennifer Randolph, CEO of ANA•LITK. "As a CEO of a women-led business, part of our mission is to support other women, the next generation included. The Girl Scout Cookie program teaches young women business skills like goal setting, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship, and we're proud to help contribute to their success."

Both ANA•LITK and My Valuable Business are women-led companies that believe in empowering and uplifting the next generation of young women in the field of business. Members of both company's leadership teams include women who were Girl Scouts when they were growing up, making this endeavor even more personal.

"It's always a special moment for us when we get an opportunity to collaborate with a company that shares our passion for investing in the future generation," said Demet Anagnos, the CEO of My Valuable Business. "Our team is made up of remarkable female leaders, and we are proud to work with a like-minded partner like ANA•LITK."

This International Women's Day initiative is only a small part of an ongoing effort to support the next generation of women in business. Both My Valuable Business and ANA•LITK leadership teams have plans to partner with local Girl Scout troops in the upcoming year to host educational events centered around the different aspects of running a business, including marketing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and more.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To learn more, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org .

ANA•LITK is a results-driven marketing and branding firm with over 30 years of experience. We believe in data-driven creative inspiration and eureka moments that help B2B businesses achieve their goals and multiply their results.

My Valuable Business is a fractional CFO and accounting department that helps business owners optimize cash flow, profit, and growth to maximize the value of their business and achieve their vision of success.

