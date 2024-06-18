My Valuable Business Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

COLUMBIA, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Valuable Business has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces list, recognizing its commitment to creating a collaborative culture where employees and their voices are deeply valued. Earning a coveted spot on the Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

My Valuable Business is a fully remote family of fractional professional services strategically curated to support busy CEOs and business owners. The company is made up of multiple teams, including accounting and marketing, all of which operate as a unit to help small business owners maximize their enterprise value. This is the first year the company has been named to the Inc. Best Workplaces list.

"This is the most meaningful kind of recognition a company could receive," said Demet Anagnos, Founder & CEO of My Valuable Business. "At My Valuable Business, we firmly believe that success begins with a great team, and in order to have a great team, you have to prioritize their needs. We take pride in fostering a company culture where our team members are valued, supported, and challenged every day."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

With the title of Best Workplace under its belt, My Valuable Business is continuing to look for ways to foster employee engagement and growth. The company is currently planning a team retreat in 2025 where all remote employees across the entire brand family will be flown in to celebrate the win and enjoy a weekend together exploring a new city.

My Valuable Business is a family of fractional professional services strategically curated to support busy CEOs and business owners in maximizing their business's enterprise value. Our suite of fractional services encompasses a wide range of back-office needs, including accounting, marketing, executive training, tax planning, human resources, and more.

Learn more: www.myvaluablebusiness.com

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

