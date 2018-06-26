My Virtual Fleet offers a Load Board exclusively for Cargo Vans, Sprinters and Straight Trucks

We are a one stop shop. Brokers post their loads. Carriers can dispatch a load to their driver. Using our App the drivers deliver the load and upload the POD. The Carrier then invoices the Broker.

We are the largest expedited board for Cargo Vans, Sprinters and Straight Trucks.

"We are the largest Expedited Load boards for Cargo Vans, Sprinter and Straight Trucks. Our members have described us as a Load Board on steroids. We are easy to use and very affordable," said Sam Munitz, President of My Virtual Fleet.

"Our new 'Ping Driver Button' available to the Dispatcher makes on demand tracking instantaneous," adds Munitz.

President Sam Munitz explained, "We target the Small Carrier and Family business who are being overwhelmed by the complexity of Federal and State Regulations. The Broker must get excellent service. The journey must be transparent with updates being available on demand."

Using our app, Drivers can make themselves Green (Available) or Red (Unavailable). Brokers can see live where the Truck is and contact the Carrier.

We are like the UBER of trucking. Advertising Truck Availability and broadcasting Loads is our specialty. Only qualified Carriers can join and only reputable Brokers can post their Loads.

Reviews

https://myvirtualfleet.com/testimonials-2/

"It truly has been a goldmine for us!"

"We have experienced a monumental growth."

"My Virtual Fleet has been the 12th man on the field."

"By far the best dispatching/tracking system on the market."

"Our customers love their email updates."

"We can do everything from the road. Bidding, Tracking, Uploading Shipping Documents and Invoicing."

How it works

Brokers put Loads on our system. Loads are then broadcast to Carriers who can filter their Vehicle size, Geo location and weight. We have a website for the dispatcher and an App for the driver.

MvF is simple and user friendly. The Load Board allows Brokers to advertise their Loads and Carriers advertise their Trucks.

www.myvirtualfleet.com

Call for a demo (760) 212 0015.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-virtual-fleet-offers-a-load-board-exclusively-for-cargo-vans-sprinters-and-straight-trucks-300672506.html

SOURCE My Virtual Fleet

Related Links

https://myvirtualfleet.com

