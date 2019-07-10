M/Y Voyager Customized 3 Year Conversion From Commercial Vessel To Luxury Yacht Is Now Complete

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG), is proud to announce the successful completion of the biggest project in their 30-year history. Internally referred to as 'The Big Project' as it is the largest superyacht conversion ever in the USA. VMAG project managed this complex refit from a 90m commercial ship and converted it with a multitude of unique features to become the first fully integrated ocean-going luxury yacht. The five-deck M/Y Voyager has the capacity to house up to 70 crew.

David Leone, President of VMAG commented, "With our team of technical engineers, I knew we could accomplish this particularly complex project. Impeccable Project Management was a key element to control the early stages that encompassed customized carpentry, welding, fabrication, vessel infrastructure cabling and detailed CAD design utilizing naval architecture design and services. Very little was left untouched throughout the vessel, so it was crucial to manage each section of the refit, in the right order, to avoid any delays and additional costs."

David Leone continues by saying, "I am particularly proud to create the first ever entire superyacht vessel integration, with over 3,000 monitored points. This was some achievement! This means that anywhere on the vessel there are access points that can monitor any type of activity, i.e. navigation, security, radar, engines, generators, power distribution, fuel, water etc., to enable the Captain to have complete control of the vessel, whether he is at the helm, in the sun lounge or in his cabin."

At the bridge, a customized console designed by us and manufactured by Radio Zeeland was fitted with touch screen technology. The touch-screen consoles enable you to move from one screen to the other seamlessly, for quick and easy viewing. The multiple screens at the bridge all have glass insert panels, not just for improved aesthetics, but to enhance viewing angles and display readability. There is also a glass-touch switch that is integrated to several external components, such as tracking, radar, security cameras, fuel usage, bilge, for additional monitoring and control.



Another unique featuring is the integrated video switching, showing strategic areas of the vessel using laser detection sensors with advanced analytical ability and low power consumption paired with high grade analytic cameras and advanced software control systems. VMAG's proprietary software can record and show activity in real time, so that any necessary action can be deployed immediately. As the boat has a large helipad, the integrated video switching plays a key element for additional security and monitoring.

VMAG manufacture customized digital and analog marine controllers and contactors to support total vessel automation. Using this product range, they created a variety of contactors and controllers to take care of fire doors, fuel control valves, bow and stern thrusters, pumps, ventilation, etc., so that the entire engine room could be remotely controlled and monitored, via touch screen technology.

This project put our technical team to the test, and we are pleased we came out the other side and won! Happy customer and completed project – what else could we ask for! VMAG looks forward to working on more complex refits and using its technical expertise to create new technology and integration to the next level.

For More Technical Information:

David Leone, President

Voyager Maritime Alliance Group

Tel: 954-463-5910

David@vmag.cc

http://vmag.cc/

About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)

Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.

We were founded over 30 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.

