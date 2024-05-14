MY WINE GUIDE ANNOUNCES A NEW INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My Wine Guide, an innovator in wine and beverage menu management and digital restaurant experiences, is excited to announce it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to allow restaurants to leverage their Toast POS data as a single platform to share inventory and pricing information in real time with SommOne, My Wine Guide's enterprise class SaaS platform.

SommOne combines advanced menu management technologies and patented AI-based personalization with state-of-the-art digital experiences that can help increase wine and beverage sales, improve staff efficiency and turn inventory faster.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome My Wine Guide to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers a way to simplify the management of their wine and beverage menus with Toast POS and SommOne," says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "This integration is designed to allow restaurants to avoid data integrity issues, which can help and reduce staff time spent on menu management, production and maintenance."

"With My Wine Guide now being integrated with Toast, we have better control of our inventory and have seen an increase in sales. The guest experience has improved dramatically. Our servers are more confident presenting to guests. I highly recommend MWG to anyone looking for a new wine sales platform," says Troy Kempton of Cohn Restaurant Group.

This integration is designed to allow Toast's customers to avoid duplicate data entry across both their POS and menu management system, and potentially benefit from a more consistently up-to-date wine list experience for their guests. Restaurants can change and update wine and beverage selections in Toast POS on the fly knowing their changes are implemented instantly in their SommOne digital menu.

"Our integration with Toast compliments the advantages of the Toast platform with My Wine Guide's ability to simplify the often complex world of wine and beverage data and menu management as well as provide a digital experience that is designed to help sell more wine and support servers," says John Kirst, Managing Partner of My Wine Guide.

My Wine Guide improves business models for restaurant and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies and state-of-the-art digital experiences. My Wine Guide drives profitable traffic, engagement and loyalty with a restaurant's most profitable customers and guests – wine consumers.

