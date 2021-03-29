My Wine Society Brings Blended Fest to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural Blended Festival, the country's fastest-growing music, food, and wine event is coming back — and it's expanding to Austin!

Blended goers pose with the giant My Wine Society M. One of many selfie activations attendees will find on the festival grounds.

Blended Fest is set to make its Live Music Capital debut at The Long Center for Performing Arts outdoor pavilion, Sept. 10 and 11. The wine-centric event with three 2021 destinations, will feature household names from pop, country, and EDM to perform. Early bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.blendedfestival.com. Blended has 2-day packages starting at only $119, with layaway plans available. Talent announcements will begin mid-April.

The music talent, much like a good wine, is perfectly blended.

"We want to establish Blended as a traveling festival experience. The Blended brand is modeled to thrive in destinations enthusiasts of wine, music, and culinary experiences reside," says Kalika Moquin, Director of Blended Fest. "Austin is so unique to each and is such a fun city. It was at the top of our list for expansion. We are thrilled to be working with ATX Bar Concepts, the leading hospitality/nightlife company in Austin, to collaborate with overall programming, and creative direction. Additionally, we will be partnering with local promoters, food vendors, artists, and bands. While we are bringing in high-level talent, we want to give the Austin Blended an authentic to the City feel."

Blended Fest, powered by the popular wine app for millennials, My Wine Society "MWS" gives festival-goers a chance to socially interact, both prior to and during the festival. By downloading the MWS app, attendees can virtually meet other ticket holders, join chat rooms, earn badges, be the first to know which artists are performing, as well as access complimentary drinks, tastings, merch giveaways, and more. In addition to the app integration, Blended will be a completely cashless festival, directing all guests to pre-register their bands. A CLEAR health pass is also required for entry. For those who do not meet the requirements for CLEAR, rapid testing will be conducted on-site, only those with a negative result will be admitted entry to the grounds.

"We are aware of the cautionary steps that come with producing live events in today's current climate, but people are ready for connection, and to go back to enjoying the things we love," adds Kristy Rumsey, Director of Marketing and Media. "We are working closely with our venue partners and the City to adhere to all state and local guidelines. We remain optimistic that we have timed Blended to coincide with lesser restrictions, and are prepared to take additional measures to host a safe event so we can fully maximize the true festival experience we have all missed."

The pop culture intersection that is Blended Festival — from music to culinary aspects, the My Wine Society Wine tent, Instagramable moments, and new to 2021, a wellness lounge — is second to none. Festival goers also have an option to purchase a higher ticket that gains them exclusive access to the Maxim VIP Village, featuring bottle service, hosted bar hours, celebrity DJs, and more.

Blended is where the cords meet the cork.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Related Images

my-wine-societys-signature-m.jpeg

My Wine Society's signature M

Blended goers pose with the giant My Wine Society M. One of many selfie activations attendees will find on the festival grounds.

SOURCE My Wine Society INC