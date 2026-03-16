MY01 Bolsters U.S. Army Medical Readiness as Official Contributor to 2026 Best Medic Competition and Announces New Military National Stock Number (NSN)

ROUSES POINT, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, an innovative medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis of limb perfusion injuries, announced today two major milestones in its partnership with the United States military: its formal support of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition and the receipt of a National Stock Number (NSN) for its flagship Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor.

Advancing Care at the 2026 Army Best Medic Competition

In January 2026, MY01 proudly supported the U.S. Army's premier medical event at Joint Base San Antonio–Camp Bullis. The 72-hour competition challenged 33 elite teams in grueling scenarios, including Prolonged Casualty Care (PCC) and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3).

The competition concluded on January 29, 2026, with Team #15 from the 7th Infantry Division (SGT Matthew R. Winters and SSG Kolby S. Kapsner) taking top honors.

Securing the National Stock Number (NSN)

Further strengthening its commitment to military medicine, MY01 has officially received a National Stock Number (NSN) from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for its flagship product and its associated training device. These 13-digit codes streamline the procurement process, allowing military medical units worldwide to easily order and stock MY01 devices through the standard federal supply system.

The NSN marks a critical step in ensuring broader access to continuous perfusion sensing technology capabilities across operational and training environments.

MY01-0001 NSN# 6515-01-737-1116

MY01-TRNR NSN# 6910-01-737-3898

"Receiving our NSN and supporting the Army's Best Medic Competition are pivotal steps in our mission to equip military medical care teams with the objective data needed to help save limbs and conserve life on the battlefield," said Olivier Bataille, Chief Operating Officer of MY01 Inc. "Our technology is designed for the high-pressure environments these soldiers face, where early diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome is critical to preserving 'life, limb, and eyesight'."

About MY01 Inc.

Founded in 2019, MY01 envisions a world where every disease is quantifiable, enabling precise, personalized care for all patients. At MY01, our Continuous Perfusion Sensing Technology (CPST) Platform has the ability to transform trauma programs by translating complex biological signs into dynamic, actionable, real-time data to inform better decision-making, thereby reducing variation in care and delivering better outcomes, allowing hospitals to allocate resources as efficiently as possible. MY01 is commercial in the USA, Europe, and Canada, setting new standards in healthcare.

SOURCE MY01, Inc.