MY01 Continuous Pressure Monitor surpasses 1000 case milestone

News provided by

MY01, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 10:02 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, Inc., a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, today announced it has achieved a milestone of serving 1000 patients at risk for this severe complication. This achievement underscores MY01's commitment to providing reliable, real-time pressure measurements that empower healthcare professionals in making critical diagnostic decisions.

Compartment syndrome, a limb-threatening condition often resulting from trauma, has long relied on subjective assessments for diagnosis. MY01's easy to use device, incorporating advanced Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, introduces an objective and efficient approach to diagnosis. The device continuously monitors intracompartmental pressure, aiding in early and accurate diagnosis, which is vital to improve patient outcomes.

Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, commented, "Crossing this milestone is a testament to our dedication to transforming patient care. We're proud that MY01 is rapidly becoming the gold standard for managing compartment syndrome. We're not just delivering devices; we're delivering insights that make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike."

The success stories stemming from MY01's devices highlight their vital role in enhancing clinical assessments and augmenting healthcare collaborations. With each device utilized, MY01 is progressively shaping a future where actionable data at the bedside leads to more effective patient care.

About MY01, Inc.

MY01, Inc. is a privately-held commercial stage medical technology company on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that incorporating actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments and provide more effective care. Since its establishment in 2015, MY01, Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, has leveraged its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

SOURCE MY01, Inc.

Also from this source

MY01, Inc. Receives $12.5M Funding to Accelerate Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.