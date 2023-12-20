MY1PICK Takes Center Stage in the Heart of New York: Year-End Recap Advertisements Grace Times Square 2023

News provided by

MY1PICK

20 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET

- MY1PICK is providing a large billboard space in New York Times Square to the artist who wins 1st place in the 2023 BEST MY1PICK vote in celebration of the year-end recap

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-POP fangirling platform, MY1PICK is set to select the BEST Artist of 2023. The artist who secures the 1st place in the vote will have their video advertisement broadcasted on the I LOVE NY large billboard in New York Times Square. This billboard is positioned at the heart of Times Square on Broadway, measuring 15m in width and 6m in height, making it a prominent and conspicuous location with considerable foot traffic. The New York Times Square video advertisement is scheduled to be broadcast for a week from January 22 to January 28, according to local time.

Continue Reading
The New York Times Square billboard showcasing the advertisement of the artist voted as the 1st place in the '2023 BEST MY1PICK'
The New York Times Square billboard showcasing the advertisement of the artist voted as the 1st place in the '2023 BEST MY1PICK'

The '2023 BEST MY1PICK' competition is underway, featuring a fierce contest among artists who garnered significant love on MY1PICK in 2023. Contenders include popular acts such as BTS, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, SECRET NUMBER, Lapillus, and more. The voting period is scheduled to run from December 21 to December 31, according to Korean time.

Doohub's Director Kim Kyung-ha, responsible for MY1PICK services, stated, "We prepared the '2023 BEST MY1PICK' as a token of gratitude to the K-POP fans who have shown love for MY1PICK throughout the year. Since MY1PICK is a service used by users from over 200 countries globally, we have chosen the iconic New York Times Square advertisement as a reward." He expressed his commitment to striving for even better services in 2024.

MY1PICK serves as the official voting app for KM CHART, conducting monthly KM Chart votes and Universal Superstar Awards votes. Additionally, MY1PICK runs weekly voting sessions for K-pop artists celebrating birthdays and debut anniversaries, offering large billboard advertising spaces as rewards. Currently, MY1PICK is hosting the KM Chart December monthly voting until December 24 and the USA Early Voting until December 26.

Voting for the advertisements displayed in New York Times Square and the USA and KM Chart votes can be participated in through the MY1PICK app. Participants can check real-time voting updates through the app.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/twt_my1pick
APP: https://viral.sng.link/Dlplc/qxmr/y4d4
USA Website: https://kmchart.com/usa_en.html 

Media Contact

Brand: Doohub
Contact: Marketing Team
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://my1pick.com/ 

SOURCE MY1PICK

