My2Cents to showcase BSV Blockchain at Developers Conference in Istanbul

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My2Cents is set to showcase the power of the BSV blockchain at the upcoming Blockchain Developers Conference in Istanbul. The conference is aimed at developers, entrepreneurs, and students at Turkey's top universities and will be held at the TİM Show Centre in Istanbul on 15 and 16 November.

The conference will showcase BSV Blockchain as the only viable blockchain to build on and bring together technocrats, business leaders, developers, investors, policymakers and thinkers who are curious about the future of global connectivity and the nature of 21st-century commerce.

Some of the notable speakers include:

Dr Maximilian Sinan Korkmaz, Founder of my2cents said: 'This summit is a terrific opportunity to experience the power of the BSV blockchain and the continued growth being seen in the sector.'

'This is a great opportunity to educate students and entrepreneurs on the benefits of BSV and why it is the best choice for their start-ups or enterprises. The summit is also a gateway for potential funding and learning how to get your foot in the door.'

Free tickets will be available exclusively on my2cents.io and tr.my2cents.io.You can find out more about the event here.

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances the BSV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports BSV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

