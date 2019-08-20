Mya Supports 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as North American Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Mya, a natural language recruiting assistant chatbot that offers sourcing and recruitment process automation to transform the way companies hire candidates, has become a North American Gold sponsor for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Mya understands what it means to continuously improve recruiting and the candidate experience by automating repetitive processes and ensuring candidate engagement earlier in the recruiting process," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "We're delighted to welcome them as a Gold sponsor of the 2019 CandE Awards."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"We're excited to partner with Talent Board this year and support the 2019 CandE program. At Mya, we are very passionate about the candidate experience, and the measurable impact it can have on a company and their talent brand. Knowing Talent Board is dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience, it was a natural partnership for us," said Eyal Grayevsky, CEO and Co-Founder, Mya Systems.

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Mya

Mya is the leading conversational AI recruiter. The solution helps hiring teams scale their sourcing efforts, screen and shortlist large applicant pools, automate the scheduling process, provide onboarding and HR support, and deliver a world-class candidate and employee experience. Mya applies proprietary natural language and machine learning techniques to have open-ended, natural and dynamic conversations, gather deep candidate insights, and build trust and confidence with its users. The technology interacts with candidates through SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging applications and can be embedded into your career site and application process. Mya is highly configurable, speaks multiple languages, and can be seamlessly integrated into your ATS, CRM, and calendar systems.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

