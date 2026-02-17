MyAbroadMDs Launches First-of-Its-Kind App Delivering Proactive Healthcare Planning for Global Travelers

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyAbroadMDs today announced the launch of its groundbreaking mobile app designed to redefine how travelers prepare for healthcare abroad. Built for students, families, honeymooners, expatriates, and global travelers, the app provides access to curated, English-speaking medical providers based on a traveler's destinations and membership selections before travel begins, bringing clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to international journeys.

Unlike reactive healthcare platforms that activate only after a problem arises, MyAbroadMDs is built around proactive preparation. The app empowers travelers to organize healthcare resources in advance by identifying relevant medical providers, storing essential health information, and planning for continuity of care—eliminating the stress of searching for help while sick or navigating unfamiliar healthcare systems overseas.

Each year, millions of travelers struggle to identify medical care abroad while navigating unfamiliar systems and time-sensitive situations. MyAbroadMDs addresses this gap by enabling city-specific healthcare access across more than 100 countries and popular global destinations, all through a seamless, user-friendly platform.

Key features include:

Curated Doctor Directories (CDDs): City-specific directories of hospitals, private clinics, urgent care centers, home-visiting physicians, pharmacies, and specialists. Depending on membership level, users can access existing directories and request additional destinations aligned with their travel plans.

Membership Quiz & Flexible Plans: A quick in-app quiz helps users determine which membership best fits their travel style, destinations, and health needs. Memberships are designed to support different travel scenarios, from short trips and semesters abroad to family and corporate travel.

After joining, members can browse city-specific provider lists, switch between destinations, contact doctors directly, open directions in their preferred maps app, and receive renewal reminders for uninterrupted access.

"MyAbroadMDs isn't an emergency service—it's a preparation service," said Cori Cohen, founder of MyAbroadMDs. "We're shifting travel healthcare from reactive to proactive. When travelers take the time to prepare—knowing who to call and having their information organized—the entire experience abroad changes."

Designed to complement—not replace—travel insurance, telehealth platforms, and emergency services, MyAbroadMDs serves as a proactive healthcare layer for modern global travel.

For more info and to download the app, visit www.myabroadmds.com and follow along on Instagram @myabroadmds .

SOURCE MyAbroadMDs