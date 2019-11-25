Myaderm Announces Introduction of CBD Products at DICK'S Sporting Goods

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myaderm, a leading producer of innovative cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today that it is introducing its entire CBD Sport Cream line at DICK's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). These will be the first CBD products sold at DICK'S and will be available on shelves in select stores nationwide starting today. These transdermal CBD creams are designed with the exercise and sport performance customer's needs in mind.

"We are excited to work with DICK'S Sporting Goods and be the first provider of CBD products to the nation's leading sporting goods retailer," said Eric Smart, CEO, Myaderm. "Through this partnership we are able to significantly expand the availability of our therapeutic and industry leading products. This is a great opportunity to launch our revamped CBD Sport Cream line to DICK'S Sporting Goods' active, loyal customer base nationwide."

Using the therapeutic properties of CBD combined with cutting edge transdermal technology, Myaderm CBD Sport Cream absorbs through the skin in seconds, delivers relief in minutes and lasts for hours. The fast acting CBD Sport Cream is a topical application with a light scent and does not contain any THC.

"We are excited to now offer CBD products as part of our sports medicine offering," said Regan Drew, Senior Buyer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're constantly evaluating our assortments to ensure we're providing our customers with access to the latest offerings in the sports medicine world. Recovery is an important part of the athletic experience and a growing industry. As a first-class vendor in this space, Myaderm's products were a natural fit for us to carry for our customers."

As part of this offering, Myaderm will be launching its redesigned CBD Sport Cream, complete with updated packaging and its new two-pack On-The-Go (OTG) CBD Sport Cream. The OTG lineup includes two single use packets for active consumers seeking strong, fast relief in a convenient package. Additionally, Myaderm will offer its leading CBD Sport Cream and Double Strength CBD Sport Cream in a popular 1.7oz bottle.

These products will be available nationwide in over 200 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and over 35 Golf Galaxy stores. Products will also be available online at dicks.com and golfgalaxy.com .

ABOUT MYADERM

Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) creams and topical CBD products for skin care. Myaderm CBD products are sold at national retailers and are manufactured in an FDA registered facility. Learn more about our products at www.myaderm.com .

