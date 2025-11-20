MYai Robotics Launches Curation AI™ -- The World's First Real-Time Content Authentication and Opinion Intelligence Engine for Consumers and Businesses

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MYai Robotics today announced the launch of Curation AI™, a groundbreaking verification engine built to solve one of the internet's greatest challenges: trust. Curation AI™ instantly verifies the authenticity of online content — including images, videos, audio, social posts, and opinions — so consumers and organizations can trust what they see before they react, share, or act.

A Breakthrough Differentiator: No Static Datasets — Real-Time Curation

Curation AI Results

While most AI tools rely on dated, static training datasets, Curation AI™ stands apart as the first platform that verifies content and captures opinions in real time, directly from active online conversations. This enables the system to detect misinformation the moment it appears and surface authentic human sentiment as it is being expressed.

"Truth has never been harder to find," said Kayode Aladesuyi, CEO of MYai Robotics. "Curation AI™ puts verification at everyone's fingertips — empowering people to navigate the internet with confidence. Our mission is to make real-time verified information the standard for every digital interaction."

Built for Everyday Digital Life

Seven in ten people struggle to distinguish real content from fake. From manipulated photos to fabricated videos, misleading reviews, and AI-generated posts, consumers increasingly face uncertainty in their feeds, inboxes, and search results.

Curation AI™ gives people the power to verify:

News & headlines before reacting

Social posts & images before resharing

Videos & audio before believing

With one scan, Curation AI™ checks sources, detects manipulation, identifies synthetic media, and delivers a clear, consumer-friendly authenticity assessment — all in seconds.

Four Real-Time Capabilities That Make Truth Instant

Content Authentication: Instantly verifies any image, video, text, or audio. Detects deepfakes, manipulation, synthetic media, false claims, and AI-generated artifacts.



Real-Time Opinion Search: Search what people actually think by analyzing live conversations across the internet. Not archives. Not old datasets. Real human sentiment happening right now.



Real-Time Opinion Polls: Captures unvarnished, unbiased opinions from active discussions — delivering truer, more authentic sentiment than traditional surveys or lagging polls.



Social Listening for Brands & Products: Monitors brand mentions, product discussions, and emerging issues as they unfold — allowing brands to respond faster than misinformation can spread.



Real Examples Consumers Face Daily

In one recent example, a TikTok video that amassed tens of thousands of views was fabricated using AI-generated elements.

Curation AI™ analyzed the content instantly, surfacing:

Image or video manipulation

AI-generated artifacts

Mismatched sources

Synthetic or reused audio

By making Curation AI™ freely available to consumers, MYai Robotics aims to reduce the spread of false information and empower people to verify confidently before sharing or believing anything online.

Trusted by Organizations Where Digital Integrity Matters

Curation AI™ is built for consumers and businesses — and increasingly, larger organizations and institutions are integrating the technology to protect their digital ecosystems. Curation AI™ is currently being piloted across industries where trust and authenticity are mission-critical:

Insurance — prevent false claim submissions

Media & Journalism — authenticate images, videos, and news before publication

Corporate Communications — detect fabricated content affecting brand reputation

Public Policy & Elections — verify campaign materials and claims for factual accuracy

Legal & Compliance — validate digital evidence and AI-generated documents

Availability

Curation AI™ is officially live: https://www.curationai.ai

Consumers, creators, businesses, and media users can upload content, run instant checks, search real-time opinions, and test all capabilities today.

Try it for free.

About MYai Robotics

MYai Robotics is redefining intelligent engagement through Human-AI performance. Powered by its AIRPEC™ framework, MYai builds Human-AI teammates that perform with empathy, reasoning, and precision. Its solutions — MYai Sells™ and Curation AI™ — bridge performance and trust, helping consumers and organizations connect, communicate, and verify with confidence in the digital age.

Press Kit & Media Contact

Press Kit + Demo: https://www.curationai.ai

Media Contact:

Gabriela Garner

[email protected]

