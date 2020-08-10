Myanmar Air Conditioners Market 2015-2025: Size & Share, Supply Chain, Trade, Trends & Developments, Competitive Landscape
Aug 10, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Air Conditioners Market, by Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows and Others), by End Use (Residential & Commercial/Industrial), by Region (South West, South East, North West, North East), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is forecast to cross $250 million by 2025
The market is projected to grow on account of growing construction industry, increasing urban population and rising technological advancements. Rising disposable income and increasing purchasing power of middle-class income group is also among the key factors boosting the country's air conditioner market. Moreover, changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers has also been positively influencing the air conditioners market in Myanmar.
The Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is categorized by product type, end-user and region.
In terms of product type, the market is divided into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and others. Among these, Split air conditioners market captured majority of the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period as well, majorly due to their higher energy efficiency, lower noise and their larger and technically advanced product variants available in the market.
In terms of End-user, the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial/Industrial end-user segments. The Residential segment accounted for majority of the market share in the country's air conditioners market in 2019 and is expected to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period.
In terms of regional segmentation, the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is categorized into South West, South East, North West and North East regions. Among all these regions, South West region holds the largest market share, followed by South East region. This is predominantly due to higher urban population as well as larger number of consumers with comparatively higher disposable income in both the regions compared to North East and North West regions.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020E
- Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.
- To classify and forecast the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market based on product type, end-user, regional distribution, and company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Brand Satisfaction
4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase
5. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview
6. Myanmar Air Conditioner Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others)
6.2.2. By End-use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)
6.2.3. By Region (South West, South East, North West and North East)
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Product Type
6.3.2. By Region
7. Myanmar Split Air Conditioners Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential & Commercial/Industrial)
7.3. Product Benchmarking
8. Myanmar VRFs Air Conditioners Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential & Commercial/Industrial)
8.3. Product Benchmarking
9. Myanmar Chillers Air Conditioners Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential & Commercial/Industrial)
9.3. Product Benchmarking
10. Myanmar Windows Air Conditioners Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential & Commercial/Industrial)
10.3. Product Benchmarking
11. Myanmar Others Air Conditioners Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Import Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Myanmar Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Company Profiles
18.1.1. Thai Samsung Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
18.1.2. Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
18.1.3. LG Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
18.1.4. Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte. Ltd.
18.1.5. Panasonic Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
18.1.6. Hitachi Home Electronics Asia (S) Pte. Ltd.
18.1.7. Daikin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
18.1.8. Midea Group
18.1.9. TCL Technology
18.1.10. Hisense Co. Ltd.
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1bd8m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets