Myanmar Real Estate and Construction Monitor Subscription 2019 with Yangon Project Tracker & Profiles of More than 160 Developers
Aug 08, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Real Estate and Construction Monitor (Premium Subscription)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Launched in mid-2014, the service enables companies and organisations to identify business opportunities, locate potential partners, clients or suppliers, track trends, conduct market research and stay abreast of new legislation relevant to the sector.
Subscribers have full access to the online platform, and will also receive four copies per year of the Yangon Real Estate Review.
In addition we also offer custom market and feasibility studies across residential, commercial, retail and hotel property.
The online platform features:
- Daily news and analysis from our review of Myanmar and international press
- Tenders from public and private-sector sources, updated daily
- Yangon project tracker, with profiles of more than 100 in-progress and prospective real estate projects
- Profiles of more than 160 developers, contractors and other firms active in the sector
- A library of original and third-party data on the Myanmar real estate sector
- Copies of property and investment legislation relevant to the industry.
Products Mentioned:
- Real Estate
- Construction
- Construction materials
- Development
- Retail
- Commercial
- Residential
- Cite planning
- Heritage buildings
- Urban planning
- Cities
Who should purchase this subscription:
- Managers
- Analysts
- CEO's
- Researchers
- Agents
- Marketing
- Business Development
Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Premium Subscription
The Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Premium Subscription provides full access to all features including New Tenders, Project tracker, Company database and Data and Resources library, our Daily Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Brief plus our two issues our biannual Yangon Real Estate Review.
It includes:
- Daily review and analysis of news from local and international sources
- Tenders listings, updated daily
- Data and resources library with industry statistics, copies of laws and decrees and more.
- Project tracker - a unique resource tracking 120+ in-progress real estate projects in Yangon - for example: Project Profile - Kabaraye Executive Residence
- Company tracker with 400+ in-depth company profiles - for example: Company Profile - Constructive Engineers
- Daily Brief email with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more
- Two issues of the biannual nearly 200-page Yangon Real Estate Review per year (published in January and July).
Note: If you are interested in the basic subscription version, please see "also available" below.
Key Topics Covered:
- Two user logins with full access to news/analysis, Q&A's, two issues of the 200 page bi-annual report, data, project profiles, company profiles and tenders
- Daily Brief emails from Monday to Friday
- 50 issues of Real Estate & Construction Weekly Brief emails every Thursday
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Construction
- Adventure Myanmar Tours and Incentives
- Apple Tree Asia
- Asia Express
- Asia Myanmar Consortium Development
- Asia World
- Aspidin Construction and Trading
- Aung Kaung Kyaw Group
- Aung Myin Pyae one (AMPS) Construction
- Ayeryar Hinthar Construction
- Beaver Group
- Capital Development (CDSG)
- CHDB
- CITIC Construction
- Creation Myanmar
- Crown Advanced Construction
- Dagon Construction
- Department of Urban and Housing Development
- Eden Construction
- Ever Seiko (Living Square)
- Excellent Fortune Development Group
- First Myanmar Investment
- Ga Mone Pwint
- Golden Yadanar Myaing Construction
- Green Vision
- Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL)
- Htoo Construction Development
- Htun Myat Aung
- IGE Land
- iGreen Construction
- Inno International Development
- Jewellery Luck
- Kajima Overseas Asia
- Kanbawza (KBZ) Group
- Keppel Land
- KHG Development
- KMA Construction and Real Estate
- Korea Land and Housing
- KT Group
- Lat War Group
- LP Holdings
- Maha Nawarat Land
- Mandalay Golden Wing Construction
- Marga Global
- Max Myanmar Construction
- Ministry of Construction
- Ministry of Hotels and Tourism
- Motherland Construction
- Mottama Holdings
- Myanmar Seilone
- Myanmar V-Pile
- Naing Group Capital
- National Infrastructure Holdings
- New Yangon City Development
- Noble Twin Dragons
- Pyaw Soe Win Naing
- Pyi Nyein Thu Construction
- Real Home Construction
- Royal Land Construction
- Shan Star New generation & supplies
- Shangri-La Asia
- Shine Construction
- Shining Star Group
- Shwe Taung Property
- Shwe Than Lwin Construction
- Soilbuild (Myanm
- Surbana International Consultants (Myanmar)
- Sustain Construction
- Ta Gaung Bwar
- Taw Win Family
- Uni Global Power
- Uniteam Marine
- United GP Development
- Universal Construction
- Wa Minn Properties Development
- Yangon Metropolitan Development (YMD)
- Yoma Strategic Holdings
- Yuzana
- Zaykabar
