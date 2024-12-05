Myant and Coapt Partner to Transform Assistive Technology and Pain Management with Textile-Based Neural Interfaces

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myant Corp., a pioneer in textile computing for healthcare, and Coapt, a leader in neural interface technology, announced a collaboration aimed at transforming the assistive technology landscape. The partnership will focus on developing and commercializing textile-based electromyography (EMG) interfaces, enhancing the way prosthetic limbs and related therapeutic devices interact with the human body.

In merging Coapt's cutting-edge EMG intent decoder control systems with Myant's advanced textile technologies, this collaboration seeks to bring forward new products that will provide more comfort, precision, and control for individuals using assistive devices such as prosthetic limbs. Products born from this partnership may open new pathways for therapies that target phantom limb pain and biofeedback-based solutions, further advancing Myant's mission to improve life and everyday experiences for those with unique needs.

"Myant and Coapt share a vision of improving quality of life through seamless integration between technology and the human body," said Tony Chahine, CEO at Myant. "This collaboration will push the boundaries of what is possible in prosthetics and rehabilitation."

Myant and Coapt's roadmap for future innovation in assistive technology includes the exploration of virtual and augmented reality applications for medical therapies. This venture will also include funded research and clinical trials to explore the broader implications of their combined technologies for patients worldwide.

"Together, Coapt and Myant are creating a future where assistive technology not only helps people regain function, but also improves their overall comfort and autonomy," added Blair Lock, CEO at Coapt.

Myant is excited to showcase its latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. Through live demos with Coapt, Myant aims to accelerate the adoption of next-generation assistive technologies and foster meaningful connections with the global healthcare community.

About Myant

Myant exists to enable and augment quality living for all. We leverage advancements in AI, medicine and advanced materials to bring health, safety, connection and peace of mind through every stage of life.

Myant is leading a new era of evolution where AI guardians enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces that function like a connected second skin. This second skin – made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials – blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

From birth to elderhood, AI guardians enrich our daily experience, advance our well-being, ensure our safety, redefine how we connect to society, and enable universal access to the best possible care at every moment.

In 2024, ⁠⁠Myant launched with significant growth into the EU and brought on world renowned AI Scientist Dr. Xin Gao as its Chief AI Officer.

For more information, visit www.myant.ca

About Coapt:

Coapt, LLC is a privately held company based in Chicago, USA, with a research subsidiary, Liberating Technologies, Inc. in Boston, USA. Coapt was founded in 2012 and quickly launched Complete Control, an FDA Class II-cleared myoelectric, machine learning prosthesis control system. This flagship product—now in its second generation—is the first technology to allow users to naturally control their advanced, prosthetic arms and hands. Complete Control leverages clinically developed artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to users' unique muscle signal patterns and provide intuitive, intent decoding control for bionic upper limbs. Coapt's myoelectric pattern recognition products are compatible with over 450 unique prosthetic limb configurations. In addition to Coapt's preeminent product line, the company has established deep industry partnerships and a robust academic research portfolio.

To learn more, please visit https://coaptengineering.com/

About Textile Computing™

Myant knits sensors and actuators into everyday textiles, creating a textile interface that continuously senses and reacts to the human body. The aim is to empower humanity to transform our capabilities, proactively manage health, rapidly deliver treatment, and build better connections to ourselves and those around us.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025

From 7-10 January 2025, Myant will be at Booth #53617 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA

