Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Delivers a Lexicon of Myasthenia Gravis Terminology to Help Patients Better Understand MG

MG Lexicon will help patients and medical professionals communicate and share common information concerning the rare autoimmune, neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization in the United States solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community, announced the immediate availability of a detailed myasthenia gravis Lexicon of terminology to help MG patients more effectively understand key disease concepts when communicating with their medical providers.

Produced in collaboration with patients, medical professionals, and industry partners, the MG Lexicon bridges the gap in terminology between doctors and those affected by MG. You can find the complete MG Lexicon at https://myasthenia.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/MGFA-Lexicon.pdf

This digital MG Lexicon defines terms related to diagnosing, living with, and managing MG to make it easier to understand complex words, phrases, and concepts as part of MG care. Patients can empower themselves to accurately describe their symptoms or discuss treatment options with a medical professional or neurologist, and share the MG Lexicon with others who need to understand how the patient is managing the disease.

The MG Lexicon is the result of a series of meetings, conducted by the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, and held in Boston in 2024. The MGFA Stakeholders Roundtable brought together MG medical experts, researchers, patients, and industry professionals to collaborate and build patient-centric educational materials.

Approximately 90,000 to 100,000 individuals are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and profound muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to move, see, swallow, smile, walk, or breathe. MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community.

