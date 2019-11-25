NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Myasthenia Gravis: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Summary

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a rare chronic autoimmune and neuromuscular disorder.Most patients experience weakness of the muscles around the eye, which can cause drooping of the eyelids and blurred vision.



In other types of MG, weakness can extend to other muscles and cause respiratory difficulties that require immediate attention to ensure the survival of the patient.Most cases of MG affect the eyes, and subtypes of MG are defined according to the severity of muscular weakness and patients' response to pharmacotherapy.



Patients who are non-refractory respond to first-line treatment options and find these drugs provide sufficient management of the disease.Refractory patients on the other hand have difficulty with first-line therapies and require more aggressive treatment strategies to mitigate symptoms.



Ocular or Class I MG affects only the muscles around the eye. The level of weakness can be mild, moderate or pronounced. Generalized or Class II-V MG can include weakness of ocular muscles in addition to other muscles around the body.



The subtypes of MG included in this report are: Non-refractory Ocular MG, Non-refractory Class II-V MG, Refractory Ocular MG and Refractory Class II-V MG



The most prevalent form of MG is non-refractory class II-V MG. Across the 7MM there are few approved therapies for MG.



Patients are first treated with Mestinon (pyridostigmine bromide).The autoimmune component of the disease is generally treated with immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and cyclosporine.



These drugs are not effective for all patients, may be carcinogenic or teratogenic and can take several months to exhibit therapeutic effects.Steroids such as prednisone are commonly used for all types of MG, but side effects include potential blindness, hypertension and diabetes and so there is significant unmet needs for MG pharmacotherapy for safe, effective and affordable therapies.



Soliris (eculizumab) was the first biologic approved for MG and while its use has been successful, the annual cost of therapy is $678,392. This substantially restricts access, leaving many refractory patients with uncontrolled myasthenia, significantly reducing their quality of life.



The analyst estimates that drug sales for MG in 2018 were approximately $836.5M across the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) covered in this report. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $1.9B at a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth will be driven by the launch of eight late-stage pipeline products. The two highest selling drugs are expected to be Ra Pharma's zilucoplan and Alexion's ravulizumab, which address some of the clinical unmet needs in the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What were the key MG treatments in 2018?

When will the late stage pipeline products launch in each of the 7MM?

How will the late-stage pipeline agents affect drug sales in the 7MM?

Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



Scope

- Overview of MG, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized MG therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in four patient segments (non-refractory ocular MG, non-refractory class II-V MG, refractory ocular MG and refractory class II-V MG) forecast from 2018 to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the MG therapeutics market

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MG therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase II-b and Phase III stages of development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MG therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



