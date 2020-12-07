myBackyardStudio™ Reinvents Home Studio Living: Find Your Escape

myBackyardStudio™ brings personal value to work from home - an escape, a sanctuary right in your backyard. Tweet this

myBackyardStudio™ offers customized home living options at an affordable price.

With three design-forward models, Artisan, Prairie and Rustica as well as custom sizing, customers will be allowed the freedom to create an environment complementary to their current home while showcasing their individual style.

Founder and CEO of myBackyardStudio™ Mark Johnson, a thirty-five-year veteran of this industry, launches this new venture filled with excitement at the prospective positive change countless consumers will experience as they adjust to the new normal.

"As friends and family continue to cope with the challenges of working from home, raising children whose education needs require additional space for learning, the idea to develop myBackyardStudio™ presented itself. I wanted to create an affordable solution that would enhance home living and provide solutions for my family and yours," said Johnson.

Benefitting from over twenty-seven years of design, engineering and fabrication excellence, myBackyardStudio™ will utilize STAR's production facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Each design is structurally engineered and certified. A team of highly skilled craftspeople will ensure that each detail is handcrafted with the customer in mind. Studios also feature Pella windows and Sherwin-Williams coatings to guarantee exceptional quality.

Extraordinary customer service will be the hallmark of myBackyardStudio™ whose additional space solutions allow the consumer to create a personal vision, partnering with the myBackyardStudio™ team, a dedicated team of customer-focused professionals readily available to guide the creation of a custom studio – either online or by scheduling a call. Their team will handle every aspect of the process from the initial consultation to occupancy. Installation is coordinated with a certified North American network who has been a strategic partner of its sister company STAR for over 20 years.



About myBackyardStudio™

myBackyardStudio™ designs, fabricates and installs innovative accessory dwelling units creating alternative living and work from home solutions. A sister company of STAR, a leading experiential agency, myBackyardStudio was created through the insights and inspiration that has set STAR apart in creating unforgettable branded experiences that keep people engaged and connected. Find your escape at mybackyardstudios.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About STAR

STAR is an award-winning experiential agency that creates unforgettable, face-to-face experiences for brands in a physical space. For over 27 years, STAR has been a leader in the industry due to its innovative and streamlined approach to strategy, design, and in-house fabrication for global events, retail, corporate interiors, and exhibits. Mark Johnson founded the agency in 1993 and built a state-of-the-art 200,000 square foot fabrication center and warehouse space in 2016, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

STAR's clients include Pella, Google, Marvel, Target, 3M, Emerson, Doritos, and the ESPN X Games. Connect with STAR at engagestar.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.











