MyBambu: The Financial Solution for Immigrants in the U.S.

MyBambu allows its users to manage their finances easily and securely, without the need to check their immigration status.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MyBambu is an application that allows you to open a checking account at no cost with only the official document from the country of origin, without the need to check your immigration status. Over 100 types of documents are accepted. There are no hidden fees or monthly charges, and you receive a Visa® Debit Card with which you can enjoy your purchases both in physical stores and online. The application is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

MyBambu also offers other products tailored to the needs of immigrants arriving in the USA who are looking to improve their quality of life.

You earn $25 when you open your account and another $25 for each referral if you meet the requirements.

Money transfers to Latin America in 35 minutes: The first 4 are at no cost, and then you can send up to $1000 starting at $0.85.

Visa® Debit Card: Both physical and digital at no cost for all your purchases and payments.

Zelle® Transfers: Simply by linking your MyBambu Visa® Debit Card to the Zelle® App.

Coming Soon! Get Paid 2 business Days Early: Receive your payments before the due date with Express Direct Deposit.

Mobile Top-ups: Promotions on data and minutes every week to Latam and USA.

Gift Cards: Games, entertainment, subscriptions, purchases, and more for your relatives in Latin America.

No Cost Cash Withdrawals: at AllPoint ATMs.

Add Money: At over 120,000 points such as Walmart, CVS, 7-Eleven, Dollar General, and more.

Val Infante, COO and CMO at MyBambu commented: "We go beyond expectations, offering not only financial services but a complete experience that transforms how the immigrant community manages their money. We are proud to provide innovative solutions that change the lives of our customers."

MyBambu provides the best customer service every day of the week and offers a variety of customer service channels available to address any questions or concerns, including their website, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, or toll-free phone number 1-833-882-2628.

What are you waiting for? Download MyBambu and transform your financial experience in the United States.

SOURCE Bambu Systems