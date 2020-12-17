MyBankTracker Announces the Best of Banking Awards for 2021

The Best of Banking Awards for 2021 mark the 11 th year that the site distributes its annual list of the best financial options on the market -- with the mission to help consumers improve their finances, whether that is to reach savings goals faster, spend smarter or invest more.

Best National Banks

National banks are convenient for consumers who prefer to conduct their banking in person.

The winners for the best national banks are:

Chase - full range of deposit accounts, lucrative credit cards and extensive financial services and investment offerings with a large branch and ATM network, highly-rated customer service and an intuitive mobile app; offers a program that provides free credit scores to everyone

- full range of deposit accounts, lucrative credit cards and extensive financial services and investment offerings with a large branch and ATM network, highly-rated customer service and an intuitive mobile app; offers a program that provides free credit scores to everyone PNC Bank - offers a high-yield free checking account with no monthly fee that allows money to be separated into spending, saving or growing; free ATM access worldwide

- offers a high-yield free checking account with no monthly fee that allows money to be separated into spending, saving or growing; free ATM access worldwide TD Bank - its branches offer extended business hours, including weekends and some major holidays

Best Online Banks

Online banks tend to offer better interest rates and charge lower fees.

The winners for the best online banks are:

Axos Bank - offers a large suite of financial products and services that are among the best on the market with the majority of accounts having no monthly fee, and some offer unlimited domestic ATM fee refunds; savings and borrowing rates are consumer-friendly

offers a large suite of financial products and services that are among the best on the market with the majority of accounts having no monthly fee, and some offer unlimited domestic ATM fee refunds; savings and borrowing rates are consumer-friendly Ally Bank - one of the largest online-only banks known for consistently-competitive rates, consumer-friendly fee policies and impressive online and mobile banking features

one of the largest online-only banks known for consistently-competitive rates, consumer-friendly fee policies and impressive online and mobile banking features Discover Bank - offers a wide array of deposit and retirement accounts with strong interest rates and no fees

Best Savings Accounts

With a high-yield savings account, consumers can maximize the growth of their savings and reach their financial goals faster.

The best savings accounts are:

Ally Bank Online Savings Account - competitive savings rates with nifty savings tools and programs

- competitive savings rates with nifty savings tools and programs American Express High Yield Savings Account - no monthly fee or minimum balance requirement with consistently competitive rates

- no monthly fee or minimum balance requirement with consistently competitive rates Discover Online Savings Account - consistently high interest rates, no monthly fee and great mobile banking apps

Best Cash Back Credit Cards

Consumers should consider credit cards that reward their particular spending patterns.

Our most-recommended cash back credit cards include:

Citi Double Cash - simple cash back rewards on all spending, no annual fee, extra 1% cash back earned with on-time monthly payments

- simple cash back rewards on all spending, no annual fee, extra 1% cash back earned with on-time monthly payments American Express Blue Cash Preferred - high cash back rates on groceries, gas stations and transit and can carry a balance from month to month with no added fee

- high cash back rates on groceries, gas stations and transit and can carry a balance from month to month with no added fee Chase Freedom Unlimited - earn higher cash back rates on common everyday purchases, no minimum to redeem cash back and no annual fee

Best Brokerages

Ten of the largest brokerages in the United States are reviewed.

These are the top three brokerages for 2021:



Vanguard - low-cost index funds and ETFs

low-cost index funds and ETFs Fidelity - no commission fees to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs and options

no commission fees to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs and options Schwab - fractional trading with no minimum deposit

"Following a year of economic uncertainty, it's crucial for consumers to choose the right bank account and financial products," says Simon Zhen, the personal finance site's senior research analyst and lead curator of the awards. "What suits one consumer may not be the right fit for another. We were founded at the height of the Great Recession to bring transparency to consumers and help change the way they bank. Now in our 11th year, we find ourselves in a different economic crisis. We hope this year's list acts as a starting point for those looking to streamline their banking, make the most of their hard-earned money and grow their investment portfolio in 2021."

Methodology

The MyBankTracker editorial staff analyzes and compares the top financial institutions and products in the U.S. to award winners for providing consumers with the best options for their money. For the methodology for each award, click on that section within the article.



For the full list of winners in each of the categories and more information on the participating banks and financial products, visit MyBankTracker.com/banking.

