MyBankTracker.com Launches Two New Verticals and Enters into Insurance Space

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBankTracker.com announces today its expansion into the insurance market as it launches two new verticals. With many Americans rocked with uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and then hit with damage from wildfires, hurricanes and historic flooding, the site strives to help consumers find their financial footing after their lives have been upended.

The leading financial comparison site, acquired by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) in 2019, is entering four insurance spaces as part of its targeted growth strategy -- expanding into auto, homeowners, health and life insurance. MyBankTracker aims to simplify the insurance shopping and comparison experience. Content ranges from how to choose from the different types of life insurance to sensitive, but important subjects like finding life insurance coverage for the terminally ill.



The additions widen the reach of MyBankTracker and strengthen it as a comprehensive resource for financial products. "We're excited to expand our portfolio while staying true to our mission - improving the way consumers bank," says Tadas Nikulin, director of banking services at QuinStreet and co-founder of MyBankTracker. "With so many Americans hurting financially from the pandemic, they're uncertain of their future. We want to offer more tools so they can find the best products and services for their unique situation."



MyBankTracker was founded during the height of the Great Recession with the goal of providing more transparency to consumers. As much of the world enters into another recession, millions of consumers are worried about their retirement and overall financial future after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The personal finance site hopes to help those Americans with the addition of its investing hub. The vertical will feature guides and in-depth information to empower investors -- whether they are beginners or advanced -- to make better investment decisions based on their financial goals. Topics will range from learning how to pick a new brokerage to comparing the benefits and drawbacks of margin trading.



About MyBankTracker

MyBankTracker is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MyBankTracker is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.





MyBankTracker is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.





