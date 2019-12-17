MyBankTracker.com Releases its Best of Banking 2020 Awards List, Highlighting Most Consumer-Friendly Products

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBankTracker.com, a comprehensive resource for financial products, is releasing an exhaustive list of the top banking products for its Best of Banking 2020 Awards.

To make the selections, the editorial staff of MyBankTracker.com compared more than 5,000 banks, roughly 155 CD accounts, 20 personal loan providers, nearly 250 savings accounts, more than 65 money market accounts and about 40 popular checking accounts.

"It may very well be the case that many consumers consider their checking and savings accounts to be well managed, but everyone should be evaluating their banking relationship as they seek to secure their financial future," remarks Jason Reposa, CEO of MyBankTracker.com. "We compile these awards to point out who's doing banking right and help people realize there may be other options that are a better fit. Whether you want to educate yourself and be more financially savvy, or are thinking about changing institutions for better rates, this year's winners are a great place to start exploring."

Here are the top MyBankTracker.com picks in the following categories:

Best Savings Accounts

Some of the highest savings rates in the past 10 years are available right now.

Marcus by Golden Sachs Online Savings Account ; competitive interest rates and no fees.

; competitive interest rates and no fees. BrioDirect Savings Account ; no monthly fees or transaction fees.

; no monthly fees or transaction fees. Discover Online Savings Account; consistently high rates and a focus on building savings.

Best Checking Accounts

Widespread ATM access, branch locations, perks, bonuses, fees and more were considered.

Axos Bank Rewards Checking ; provides market-leading interest rates.

; provides market-leading interest rates. Capital One 360 Checking ; no account fees.

; no account fees. Schwab High Yield Investor Checking ; gives unlimited ATM fee rebates.

; gives unlimited ATM fee rebates. Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking ; no monthly fees and ATM fee refunds available.

; no monthly fees and ATM fee refunds available. Chase Total Checking; has lots of branches and ATM access.

Best Personal Loans

Some providers will give a better rate than a credit card for personal emergencies or events.

Sofi; provides up to $100,000 with zero fees.

provides up to with zero fees. Earnest; analyzes borrower finances for the lowest possible rate.

analyzes borrower finances for the lowest possible rate. PNC Bank; very low borrowing minimum.

Best National Banks

MyBankTracker.com chose one top bank with two runner-ups in this category.

Top Pick: Chase; more than 5,3000 branches, 15,000 ATMs and top-notch credit cards.

more than 5,3000 branches, 15,000 ATMs and top-notch credit cards. Runner-Up: TD Bank; extended business hours for convenient branch access.

extended business hours for convenient branch access. Runner-Up: PNC Bank; bank accounts come with great money management features.

MyBankTracker.com settled on its financial institution picks by looking at the overall rank for each financial account, product or institution within a specific category, then analyzing how many days in the previous quarter it was ranked among the top 10.

The editorial staff also broke out banking winners within geographical areas, relationship banking, money market and investment accounts, special accounts (ex: military or holiday accounts) and credit cards by use case. To view the entire awards list and read an overview of the methodology, please visit: https://www.mybanktracker.com/banking

