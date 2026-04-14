myBasePay Launches MBP FlexWorkOS to Modernize Compliance, Spend, and Direct Sourcing

Unified platform replaces disconnected contractor management tools with a single system spanning compliance evaluation, financial controls, and a tiered talent pool model

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myBasePay, a leading provider of independent contractor management, employer-of-record services, and vendor of record services today announced the release of MBP FlexWorkOS. The platform unifies intelligent IC compliance evaluation, SOW-driven engagement management, and a tiered direct sourcing and talent pool model in a single system, addressing both operational and strategic challenges that have traditionally held back enterprise contingent workforce programs and project-based staffing organizations.

MBP FlexWorkOS

MBP FlexWorkOS is designed to serve hiring managers, HR administrators, C-suite, workforce program leaders, and contractors with a centralized, connected experience that provides real-time budget visibility, automated compliance workflows, and a talent-pooling architecture that meets enterprises where they are and scales with them over time.

"For more than 20 years, contract labor procurement has remained largely unchanged, even as the way work gets done has evolved. MBP FlexWorkOS changes that. By unifying EOR, AOR, and VOR within a single model and introducing structured oversight for SOW, it brings clarity, control, and alignment to the full contingent workforce.

This approach enables organizations to engage fractional and project-based talent with greater intention, directly linking talent strategy to business outcomes.

With AI-enabled capabilities, MBP FlexWorkOS delivers the visibility, compliance, and decision-making required to operate at scale.

This is the new foundation for how enterprises will design and manage work." Angela Alberty, Co-Founder/CEO, myBasePay

Platform Highlights:

Audit‑Ready Compliance and Classification Control

AI surfaces independent contractor risk from multiple perspectives, with final determinations made by human experts for defensible compliance.

SOW‑Based Spend Governance

All engagements run through pre‑approved Statements of Work, giving procurement real‑time visibility into spend, budget exposure, and invoice risk.

Controlled Talent Access and Direct Sourcing

A tiered talent model lets enterprises leverage known workers, suppliers, and nearshore talent while reducing supplier risk and time‑to‑value.

AI‑Driven Visibility and Risk Reduction

Explainable AI matching, live dashboards, and automated alerts help procurement prevent cost overruns, compliance gaps, and engagement risk globally.

"We're entering a phase where software doesn't just support decisions, it actively shapes them. With MBP FlexWorkOS, we've embedded intelligence into the core of how organizations manage flexible talent compliance and spend, while mitigating risk, turning what used to be fragmented processes into a continuous, adaptive system.

What's happening with AI right now is a fundamental shift from systems of record to systems of intelligence that continuously learn and evolve. At myBasePay, we see our role as helping define what that looks like in workforce architecture: platforms that don't just process work but actively nurture better outcomes for businesses and the people behind them." Eric Edelstein, Chief Technology Officer, myBasePay

About myBasePay

myBasePay is a workforce platform providing Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Vendor of Record (VOR) services. Combining deep expertise in contractor compliance, global workforce strategy, and purpose-built technology, we help companies hire, manage, and pay flexible talent worldwide quickly, compliantly, and at scale.

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www.myBasePay.com

SOURCE myBasePay