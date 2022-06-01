MYBOOKIE 2022 NBA FINALS SERIES ODDS & MVP PREDICTION FOR WARRIORS VS CELTICS

MyBookie.ag Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares preview and picks for Golden State vs. Boston NBA Finals Showdown

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After three rounds of playoff basketball the NBA Finals are here. It's a series that features some familiar faces against a group that's new to the big stage.

MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss breaks down the matchup between the underdog Boston Celtics (+130) and favorite Golden State Warriors (-160).

The Warriors and Celtics split the season series one game each. Both teams are ranked as two of the best defensive teams in the league – setting the stage for a terrific showdown.

The Eastern Conference Finals was a 7-game battle of attrition for the Celtics. While Boston physically outlasted Miami, they did get a bit banged up along the way. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has been taking a beating during the playoffs, missing multiple games this postseason with various foot ailments. Robert Williams III has also been in and out of the lineup ever since his return from meniscus surgery and is batting the lingering effects.

For the Warriors, it has all about getting back into the championship mindset. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been at the core of three recent championships. This is their sixth finals appearance in the last eight years. Golden State has the home-court advantage and three extra days of rest.

Despite the offensive strengths of each team – particularly Golden State, this series may prove to be a defensive battle. This is the first Finals to feature the top two teams in defensive efficiency since 1996, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Seattle SuperSonics.

These two teams are extremely evenly matched – and the series odds suggest this will be a competitive series.

EXACT SERIES RESULT

Golden State Warriors 4-3 +350

Golden State Warriors 4-1 +450

Boston Celtics 4-2 +450

Golden State Warriors 4-2 +500

Boston Celtics 4-3 +600

Boston Celtics 4-1 +900

Golden State Warriors 4-0 +1100

Boston Celtics 4-0 +1500

Finals MVP

It's worth noting that an NBA Finals MVP is about the only thing missing from Steph Curry's trophy case. In recent Finals wins for Golden State, the MVP has been claimed by Kevin Durant twice and Andre Iguodala.

Most often the award is won by the leading scorer on the winning team so it stands to reason that the top-scorers Curry and Jayson Tatum are favorites.

Steph Curry +120

Jayson Tatum +175

Jaylen Brown +1000

Draymond Green +1400

Klay Thompson +1500

Jordan Poole +3000

Marcus Smart +3800

Andrew Wiggins +4100

There's good value with Boston's Marcus Smart. If he can shut down Curry and remain a viable offensive weapon - he could take home the award instead of teammate Tatum.

