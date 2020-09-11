MyBookie Oddsmaker Shares Prognosis For Each NFL Team Heading Into 2020 Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 NFL season kicked off last night – with limited fans in the stands – as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans.

To prime bettors for the upcoming season, MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his last-minute Super Bowl prognostications for each NFL Team heading into this unique pro-football campaign. Not surprisingly - the Chiefs, Ravens, and Buccaneers are among the favorites to come out on top.

"Without any preseason games to evaluate, it's a bizarre feeling." Says MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss.

Kansas City ( +515 ) (O/U 11.5 wins): No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since New England in 2004, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and no one else does.

Baltimore ( +600 ) (O/U 11.5 wins): The Ravens led the NFL with 14 wins last year and enter 2020 on a 12-game regular-season win streak. They also have the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson.

Tampa Bay ( +900 ) (O/U 9.5 wins): The Bucs won the offseason by getting Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy.

San Francisco ( +1000 ) (O/U 10.5 wins): For about 3.5 quarters last February, it looked like the Niners were going to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 before San Francisco fell apart. Very rare to get back to the big game the season after losing it.

New Orleans ( +1100 ) (O/U 10.5 wins): Probably the final season for QB Drew Brees, arguably the NFL's best ever in the regular season.

Seattle ( +1300 ) (O/U 9.5 wins): Russell Wilson is this oddsmaker's choice to win his first NFL MVP Award this season. He was in the running for much of 2020 before fading a bit at the end.

Dallas ( +1400 ) (O/U 10 wins): This oddsmaker believes the Cowboys will win the NFC East with their most talented roster in many years.

Buffalo ( +2100 ) (O/U 9 wins): Now that Tom Brady is no longer in the AFC East, the Bills will win the division for the first time since 1995.

Pittsburgh ( +2200 ) (O/U 9.5 wins): Will Coach Mike Tomlin be fired if the Steelers miss the playoffs three years in a row? Success depends on if Ben Roethlisberger can remain healthy.

Philadelphia ( +2400 ) (O/U 9.5 wins): The offensive line already has lost two starters to season-ending injuries, and quarterback Carson Wentz has finished the past 3 seasons banged-up. The injury bug may have already derailed the season.

Minnesota ( +2400 ) (O/U 9 wins): The Vikings recently got much better by trading for excellent young Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. This will be a make-or-break season for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Indianapolis ( +2400 ) (O/U 9.5 wins): Colts upgraded at quarterback this offseason with Phillip Rivers who will benefit from the league's best offensive line.

New England ( +2500 ) (O/U 9 wins): With Tom Brady gone, now we find out how good of a coach Bill Belichick really is.

Tennessee ( +3000 ) (O/U 9 wins): The Titans shocked everyone by riding Derrick Henry to the AFC title game last year, but can we really trust QB Ryan Tannehill?

Cleveland ( +3500 ) (O/U 8.5 wins): One of the most talented rosters in the NFL overall, but which Baker Mayfield shows up?

LA Rams ( +3500 ) (O/U 8.5 wins): The Rams hardly resemble the team that reached the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Can quarterback Jared Goff return to form? Jalen Ramsey is now the highest paid DB in history – he needs to play like it.

Green Bay ( +3900 ) (O/U 9 wins): They were more lucky than good in 2019 with an 8-1 record in one-score games.

Atlanta ( +4200 ) (O/U 7.5 wins): Dan Quinn could well be the first coach fired this season.

Arizona ( +5000 ) (O/U 7.5 wins): A chic sleeper pick to reach the NFC playoffs with rising star QB Kyler Murray and new WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Denver ( +5300 ) (O/U 8 wins): Sleeper playoff pick behind second-year QB Drew Lock.

Las Vegas ( +6000 ) (O/U 7.5 wins): Still feels weird typing Las Vegas and not Oakland. This team got better in the offseason with the addition of LB Cory Littleton. Rookie Henry Ruggs needs to be a weapon for Derek Carr.

Houston ( +6300 ) (O/U 7.5 wins) Coach/GM Bill O'Brien made some really puzzling moves this offseason but still at least has Deshaun Watson.

LA Chargers ( +6500 ) (O/U 7.5 wins): How long will Tyrod Taylor start at QB until Coach Anthony Lynn goes with rookie Justin Herbert?

Chicago ( +6500 ) (O/U 8 wins): Matt Nagy's job is on the line with his choice of Mitchell Trubisky as the starting QB.

Detroit ( +6500 ) (O/U 7 wins): Following two consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North, setting lofty expectations for the upcoming 2020 season might seem crazy – but this team is a popular sleeper pick to make the playoffs.

Cincinnati ( +13000 ) (O/U 5.5 wins): The Bengals will be a lot better than last year's two-win team with Joe Burrow now under center.

Carolina ( +14000 ) (O/U 5.5 wins): This franchise is in full rebuild mode under new coach Matt Rhule. Perhaps no team was hurt more by the pandemic than the Panthers – the team lost the benefit of having the extra offseason time with players allotted to new coaches.

NY Giants ( +14000 ) (O/U 6 wins): This is still a mostly young team that is learning to play within the new schemes on both sides of the ball and, more importantly, with each other. Most of the roster is 25 years old or younger. Guided by a rookie head coach Joe Judge, expectations should be tempered.

NY Jets ( +14500 ) (O/U 6 wins): Coach Adam Gase hopes the Jets can build off last season's 6-2 finish and make a push for the playoffs, a place the franchise has not been in 10 years. Otherwise, it could cost him his job.

Miami ( +15500 ) (O/U 6.5 wins): The Fins are on the right track but a year from AFC East title contention.

Washington ( +21500 ) (O/U 5 wins): This club doesn't even have a nickname and also no shot at a winning season. With a first-year coach, a young quarterback, and new coordinators, Washington needed an offseason to work together – that didn't happen.

Jacksonville ( +23500 ) (O/U 4.5 wins): The Jaguars say they aren't tanking, but entering the season with 16 rookies on the roster suggests otherwise. This is certainly not the year to have to rely on young, untested players.

