MyBrainSolutions Announces Name Change to Total Brain and Repositions its Offering with New and Expanded Product Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBrainSolutions announced today that it is launching the world's first brain performance monitoring and training platform under the new brand name of Total Brain. The new corporate name and product functionality reflect the company's focus on helping users realize the full potential of all of their brain capacities: emotion, feeling, cognition and self-control – their Total Brain.

Total Brain offers brain performance monitoring, screening and training in order to address an acute societal problem. In today's hyper-connected world, our brains are constantly hacked by technology which gives rise to suboptimal brain performance. Device addiction is on the rise in both teens (50%)1 and adults (27%)1, and multi-tasking has been proven to dramatically lower brain performance. At the same time, mental conditions like depression and anxiety that impair brain performance are exploding and 50%2 of them go undiagnosed and untreated. The human and economic cost of these problems are massive (as much as eight thousand dollars per person per year)3,4.

Powered by the largest standardized neuroscientific database in the world, Total Brain is the first digital solution to provide individuals with total brain performance monitoring and training and is uniquely positioned to address these societal problems. The new platform includes:

Onboarding : Introduction to the concept of the Total Brain

: Introduction to the concept of the Total Brain Total Brain Assessment : Measurement of four core brain capacities and 12 capacity markers in less than 20 minutes with confidential neuroscientific digital tests.

: Measurement of four core brain capacities and 12 capacity markers in less than 20 minutes with confidential neuroscientific digital tests. Brain Performance Results : Detailed and confidential data visualization of a user's brain capacities, their markers and a user's percentile ranking (benchmarked against those of the same age and gender), as well as details on individual strengths and weaknesses.

: Detailed and confidential data visualization of a user's brain capacities, their markers and a user's percentile ranking (benchmarked against those of the same age and gender), as well as details on individual strengths and weaknesses. Total Brain Screening : Non-stigmatizing (brain performance context), user-initiated, confidential screening for seven of the most common mental conditions including depression, ADHD, General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), addiction, PTSD, social anxiety and sleep apnea. High-risk individuals are confidentially referred to professional assistance (EAP or health resources). This feature also screens for individuals with exceptional brain capacities or "superpowers."

: Non-stigmatizing (brain performance context), user-initiated, confidential screening for seven of the most common mental conditions including depression, ADHD, General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), addiction, PTSD, social anxiety and sleep apnea. High-risk individuals are confidentially referred to professional assistance (EAP or health resources). This feature also screens for individuals with exceptional brain capacities or Total Brain Training: Personalized recommendations help users develop strengths and master weaknesses. Trainings include marker-targeted digital exercises, breathing, meditation and wisdom provided by TLEX Institute (Transformational Leadership for Excellence ).

Personalized recommendations help users develop strengths and master weaknesses. Trainings include marker-targeted digital exercises, breathing, meditation and wisdom provided by TLEX Institute (Transformational Leadership for Excellence Aggregate Reporting: Brain performance report with aggregate anonymous brain performance at the sponsor organization level along with health risk, incremental productivity value and ROI since last period.

Total Brain benefits both the individual end-users and their sponsor organizations. Average users become aware of how life affects their brain performance over time and how their emotion and cognition are intrinsically linked. They can train their brains and monitor the effect on improving overall brain performance, a key driver of personal and professional success. For those challenged with mental health conditions, Total Brain exposes the impact of such conditions on brain performance and it objectively shows the gap to "true" recovery. For peak performers, it identifies exceptional skills and talent to be built upon. Organizations who sponsor their employees' or members' subscription to Total Brain can enhance individual and team productivity, access insights into organizational brain capacity and related risks as well as reduce mental healthcare costs.

Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain said, "At a time when brain hacking and the related global mental health crisis are identified amongst the most important issues of our times, we are humbled to offer individuals and sponsor organizations a way to monitor and control their brain performance. Nothing is more important to build stronger, happier homes and more productive, connected workplaces where everyone is able to fully realize their inner power."

"It is with great pride that I see 16 years of serious neuroscience coming together with ancient wisdom and digital product expertise to deliver concrete, useful and life-changing results for individuals whose brains are functioning sub-optimally and for the corporations who depend on them to succeed in a knowledge economy," said Evian Gordon, Chief Medical Officer and founder of Total Brain.

The new name is effective immediately and the company has a new logo and website.

