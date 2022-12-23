MyCare Medical Continues Major Service Area Expansion - Partners with Jacinto Medical Group to Bring Expanded Health Care to Houston Area

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCare Medical announced it had recently acquired Jacinto Medical Group (JMG) located in Baytown and LaPorte, Texas. JMG is a wholly owned network of four clinic locations with a state-of-the-art imaging center and 14 primary and specialty care providers. The acquisition represents another phase of growth into the Texas region for MyCare Medical, which has already established itself in Florida as a leader in managed healthcare, delivering high quality, cost-effective services to seniors and other patients.

"This union will marry strength with strength and will form a best-in-class managed platform," said Gautam Shirhattikar, MyCare CEO. "Together with JMG, MyCare Medical now reaches a greater population of Medicare patients in Southeast Texas. This strategic partnership will grant us the opportunity to make a greater impact in these patients' lives and the lives of their families. We look forward to continued growth with JMG in Texas and beyond."

"Our partnership with MyCare Medical was a strategic necessity in order to continue providing the highest quality medical care available to the population of Harris County," said Siraj Jiwani, CEO of JMG. "Our commitment to this community – along with MyCare's commitment to sustainable growth and concurrent investment in infrastructure as a core focus – is one of the attributes I believe will make this partnership one of the more effective provider organizations in the country."

MyCare and JMG – Multi-Specialty Care with Individual Attention

Some services provided by JMG include:

Family Practice: Family physicians who supply routine health checkups and counseling on making healthy lifestyle choices for people of all ages, while maintaining and improving health over the long term.

Radiology: A wide range of medical imaging examinations performed by qualified technicians. With results interpreted by physicians who can answer all questions and concerns.

Neurology: Comprehensive care from a highly qualified team that specializes in a full spectrum of neurological conditions, diseases of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles. Managing care for strokes, epilepsy, headaches, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and pain management.

Sleep Evaluation: Progressive and proven sleep evaluation methods and therapies that improve the quality of life of patients through better sleep. Clear diagnosis and treatment of many conditions including insomnia, daytime sleepiness, sleep walking, snoring, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and more.

Weight Loss: Managing healthy weight using optimal health as the primary goal while incorporating prevention or treatment/management of chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, and more

Managing healthy weight using optimal health as the primary goal while incorporating prevention or treatment/management of chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, and more TMS Therapy, Psychiatry, Clinical Research Trials and more.

"Our goal is to improve our patients' quality of life under their Medicare coverage," said Siraj Jiwani. "MyCare's values and commitment to delivering personalized care, based on patients' individual needs, makes them the best partner for us to achieve our goal."

About Jacinto Medical Group

Based in Texas, Jacinto Medical Group (JMG) is a multi-specialty physician group with services given by top-rated board certified physicians whose specialties include Family Practice, Neurology, and Psychiatry. JMG provides a wide range of services including radiology imaging through the Jacinto MRI & Diagnostic Center along with sleep studies conducted by the Jacinto Sleep Evaluation Center. Learn more at: www.JacintoMedicalGroup.com.

About MyCare Medical

Founded by and led by physicians, MyCare Medical (formerly SunMed & Hernando Pascal Primary Care) is a Primary Care Group that has served the greater Tampa Bay area for more than 15 years. Committed to delivering the best possible care to a wide variety of patients, especially older adults, MyCare delivers friendly, professional healthcare with dozens of providers and multiple locations in Florida and Texas. MyCare specializes in caring for older adults, keeping them healthy as they transition into lively active seniors. Learn more about "Quality Care That Follows You Everywhere" at: www.mycaremedicalgroup.com

