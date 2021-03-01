'MyCare Medical' Partners With 'Nexus Medical Centers' to Expand Services to Miami-Dade - Two Powerhouse Managed Care Platforms Working Together to Serve South Floridians

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCare Medical Group (https://www.mycaremedicalgroup.com/) officially announced its acquisition of Nexus Medical Centers, LLC (formerly Illumina Medical Centers) – a wholly-owned network of six primary care and specialty medical practices. The acquisition includes Nexus' management services organization, currently overseeing more than 30 independent practices throughout South Florida. The partnership represents a major positive shift in the managed care landscape of South Florida, especially for senior patients. MyCare Medical is already an established regional leader in managed healthcare, providing high quality, cost-effective services well known for patient-centric accountability.

"We are excited to partner with MyCare Medical and look forward to joining forces to provide the highest quality patient care available," said Robert Montes, Nexus Chairman and CEO. "MyCare's commitment to sustainable growth and concurrent investment in infrastructure as a core focus is the strongest attribute to making this strategic partnership one of the most effective provider organizations in the country. Our goal has always been to improve our patients' quality of life under their Medicare coverage, and MyCare's values and commitment to delivering personalized care – based on patients' individual needs – makes them the best partner for us to achieve this overarching goal."

"Together, with Nexus Medical Centers and their affiliates, MyCare Medical now serves a greater and growing population of Medicare patients in South Florida," said Gautam Shirhattikar, MyCare CEO. "This strategic partnership will grant us the opportunity to make a powerful impact in these patients' lives and the lives of their families. We look forward to continued growth with Nexus Medical Centers in Florida and beyond."

About Nexus Medical Centers

With over 25 years of experience providing the finest integrated care for Medicare patients, Nexus Medical Centers is committed to providing integrated health services that diagnose, treat, and manage all of its patients' health concerns. Putting health first, Nexus Medical Centers believes that integration is one of the best ways to address a spectrum of healthcare cost and quality challenges – using a model that gives physicians and providers the incentives and tools needed to help people stay healthy, while also keeping them accountable for patients' health outcomes. Learn more at: www.NexusMedicalCenters.com.

About MyCare Medical

Founded by and led by physicians, MyCare Medical (formerly SunMed & Hernando Pascal Primary Care) is a Primary Care Group that has served the greater Tampa Bay area for more than 15 years. Committed to delivering the best possible care to a wide variety of patients, especially older adults, MyCare delivers friendly, professional healthcare through 13 locations and 22 providers. Learn more about the "Quality Care that Follows you Everywhere" at: www.MyCareMedicalGroup.com.

