MyCarrier Announces Averitt Connect White Label Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCarrier CEO, Michael Bookout, announced today a licensing partnership with Averitt Express, a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management. The agreement represents a key milestone in MyCarrier's growth strategy.

MyCarrier's recent less-than-truckload (LTL) technology advancements have made it possible to white label their SaaS platform to better enable existing partners to improve market share and automate the customer journey delivering additional value to Averitt Express shippers.

According to Bookout, one of the key success pillars for MyCarrier is to offer carrier partners data-rich insights inside the web technology to automate the customer shipping experience and drive deeper network efficiencies. It also empowers partners to better utilize technology advancements such as dynamic lane pricing.

Rogers Luna, Vice President of Sales for Averitt Express, states, "According to our customers, Averitt Connect (powered by MyCarrier) has proven to be an easy, user-friendly platform that shippers can get up and running with their carriers in minutes. We hear from our customers that it provides both flexibility and visibility - two key factors that help them save valuable time in their shipping processes."

MyCarrier is benefiting from a recent infusion of Series A funding from co-lead technology investors Greycroft and Lerer Hippeau to bolster the technology capabilities and improve brand awareness – not only with partners like Averitt Express, but also small-to-medium sized freight shippers.

The partnership between MyCarrier and Averitt Express represents a significant commitment to excellence and includes a 10-week customized sales enablement Learning Center to increase the knowledge of Averitt Transportation Specialists on how to get the most out of the technology and improve profitability while growing their book of business.

Phil Pierce, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Averitt Express, expressed that "Technology advancements in the freight transportation and supply chain management space are welcomed to drive not only improved lane efficiencies, but also in the digitization of necessary freight documentation such as the bill-of-lading (BOL). Now with Averitt Connect (powered by MyCarrier), we are making it easier-than-ever-before for our customers to quote, rate, book, and track shipments while improving destination end point efficiencies with our fleet."

Both Pierce and Bookout believe this partnership between the two companies is critical to improving the visibility of freight capacity to their customers and to increase lane efficiencies for Averitt Express.

MyCarrier appreciates the trust that Averitt Express has placed in the technology and welcomes new innovative ideas to improve the technology stack.

For additional information pertaining to the MyCarrier and Averitt Connect white-labelled technology, visit go.mycarrier.io.

SOURCE MyCarrier