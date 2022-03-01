MyCarrier Launches New TMS Pro, Offering New Features and More Robust Capabilities for Shippers

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCarrier, provider of the industry's top-rated transportation management system (TMS), announced today that it has expanded MyCarrierTMS, adding three additional packages to its standard carrier-sponsored plan: Startup, Growth and Enterprise. The shipping management platform will now offer powerful new features and capabilities to better meet customer requests and needs.

"Our customers have come to expect an easy to use, highly reliable platform," said Michael Bookout, co-found and CEO of MyCarrier. "We will continue to strengthen our carrier partners, while investing and innovating in the MyCarrierTMS application. Our MyCarrierTMS Pro launch is our next step in satisfying shipper needs and will be delivered in our full-featured subscription plans. MyCarrierTMS Pro subscribers will have access to unrivaled shipping management technology, valuable insights, and advanced analytics - all for a highly competitive price, especially compared to other shipping management solutions."

According to Scott Madsen, Supply Chain Domestic Freight and Logistics Manager at Malouf, "MyCarrier has continued to provide value. We are saving money and time, while at the same time lowering the risk to our shipping needs."

MyCarrierTMS still offers the traditional carrier-sponsored option at no cost, but the MyCarrierTMS Pro packages allow customers to upgrade to paid plans that better meet their company's individual shipping management needs. These subscription plans provide additional opportunities to improve efficiencies and lower risk and will include highly innovative technology like ERP integration, invoice audit, external shipment tracking, advanced analytics, outbound collect and more. The new MyCarrierTMS Pro plans will give shippers an even simpler, less expensive, and more productive shipping platform that addresses needs across each organization.

MyCarrier, a transformative shipping management platform, has partnered with the industry's largest carriers to provide unprecedented efficiencies and value-based visibility. The top-rated company has increased on-platform shipments by 649% since 2019 and is projected to increase another 1,000% by 2025. Using innovative API technology, the platform connects shippers directly to their carriers, creating a frictionless end-to-end shipping process and providing unrivaled data that leads to easier shipping management, cost savings, and increased efficiencies.

