MyCase Names Jim McGinnis Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCase, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, announced today that Jim McGinnis has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effectively immediately.

"I'm honored and excited to lead a company so beloved by its customers," said McGinnis. "MyCase is in a wonderful position to help law firms better serve their clients and better manage their firms. I cannot wait to contribute to MyCase's strong track record of best-in-class product and customer delight."

"Jim is an exceptional leader, with a deep product management background and a strong track record of growing SaaS businesses," said Umang Kajaria, Partner at Apax Partners. "He is especially adept at leading businesses that serve professionals, having spent more than a decade helping Accountants. We welcome Jim to MyCase and look forward to partnering with him to accelerate innovation for our law firm customers."

McGinnis most recently served as EVP/GM of Wolters Kluwer's Tax and Accounting North America Professional Segment. Over the past three years, he helped extend CCH Axcess as the leading SaaS solution in the Accounting profession. Prior to that, Jim served as Vice President at Intuit where he led Marketing and Product Management for the Professional Division and led the Accountant Segment as part of Intuit's QuickBooks business. He has held senior leadership positions at Activision, Pepsico, and Proctor and Gamble.

Founded in 2010, MyCase is a leading cloud-based legal practice management software designed to help firms run efficiently from anywhere, provide an exceptional client experience, and easily track firm performance so that firms can reach their business goals. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. MyCase has offices in Santa Barbara, CA and San Diego, CA.

