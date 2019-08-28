MyCDLapp.com Soon to be CDLSuite

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCDLapp.com, a leading national provider of truck driver recruitment software for the trucking industry, announced today the business's rebrand to CDLSuite. The comprehensive rebrand helps to advance the company's focus from mobile-ready job application forms, tailored to commercial truck fleets, to comprehensive applicant tracking and driver file management. The rebrand continues to focus on small and mid-sized truck fleets and includes a new logo and refined positioning, as well as software enhancements, and technology upgrades.

CDLSuite is the low-cost way for carriers to easily automate Applicant Tracking, DQ File Management and compliance with FMCSA guidelines. Designed with flexibility and simplicity in mind, CDLSuite. combines the essential tools for attracting, recruiting, hiring and qualifying drivers, into a single, seamless solution. Powerful time-saving tools and visual aids ensure that applicants move efficiently through your workflow, and that critical tasks and documents are never missed. In the race for drivers, you need simple, yet effective, driver recruitment solutions that can coordinate all your recruiting, safety, and compliance efforts. Trusted by countless carriers, CDLSuite.com is the all-in-one tool designed to bring clarity to the activities that impact your driver staffing results. CDLSuite.com gives you a streamlined view of your critical hiring processes and refocuses your efforts on the activities that matter most.

"The suite of tools that a truck fleet can now use to manage sourcing, recruiting, onboarding and compliance with strict regulatory guidelines, has grown substantially," says Kevin Hayes, the company's COO. "We've been able to pack in a lot more value without increasing the cost or complexity of our solution."

CDLSuite's innovative approach to converting manual routines into faster, more accurate, automated processes brings immediate efficiency improvements to recruiting and safety functions. CDLSuite is designed to allow carriers to easily migrate their current driver recruiting processes over to digital without a disruption in the way the carrier currently operates. "The system gives you tools that leverage the way to you already do things, rather than prescribing a change to the processes your company is accustomed to," says Hayes.

The entire solution is designed to be managed by the user. The self-service aspect helps to keep the solution affordable for fleets with tight margins. The platform includes easy-to-use tools such as a custom form builder, report generator, and custom question wizard. CDLSuite also offers complete customization services at no charge.

CDLSuite plans to continue development of its platform to support all the processes involved in administering commercial drivers. The company currently has several additional development projects scheduled for the remainder of 2019. Each enhancement is rolled out to build on existing features, allowing users to grow along with the system.

In addition to technical enhancements to the platform, the company also plans to expand the support services offered to clients. The company recently finalized the purchase of an industry-specific job board which, following an extensive renovation, will allow transportation clients to more easily source driver talent at no charge.

One of the core strengths of the CDLSuite solution is the visual aspect. For carriers wanting to learn more about the system, the company offers 20-minute online walk-throughs that interactively highlight its features.

The CDLSuite rebrand brings a sharp new visual identity, emphasizing a platform that is bold, effective, intuitive, and original. "We took this opportunity to rethink not only our name, but our entire focus. The new brand identity as CDLSuite illustrates just how far our product has come," says Hayes. CDLSuite's emphasis on providing a full suite of tools to small and medium fleets caters to carriers looking for a common-sense approach to administering driver recruiting and safety compliance.

About CDLSuite

