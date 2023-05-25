MyChargeBack CEO Aaron Lazor Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Lazor, CEO of MyChargeBack, a global leader in forensic blockchain investigations and complex card-not-present dispute resolution, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Lazor was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Aaron into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Lazor has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Aaron will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Lazor will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am pleased to have been chosen to join such a prestigious forum of industry visionaries," Lazor commented. "As a pioneer in its field, MyChargeBack has much to contribute by sharing its perspective on how the potential of new technologies can be maximized to benefit consumers and the financial community alike, and I look forward to doing that as a member of the Forbes Technology Council."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About MyChargeBack

MyChargeBack is a global leader in resolving complex, card-not-present disputes, having pioneered innovative strategies for pursuing chargebacks and other forms of restitution. Its mission is to level the playing field in the payments industry by improving the way consumers and issuing banks work to assess and validate disputes, and to facilitate the recovery of cryptocurrency by using state-of-the-art technology to conduct forensic blockchain investigations. MyChargeBack has interacted with more than 800 banks and 450 law enforcement agencies in over 100 countries on behalf of its clients to recover millions in assets that they otherwise would have lost. Founded in 2016, MyChargeBack maintains offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Pretoria, South Africa.

