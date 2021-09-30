MyChargeBack Launches its New Dispute Resolution Website in Scandinavia

Free Online Chargeback Evaluation Tool Enables Cardholders to Better Understand Their Consumer Rights

COPENHAGEN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyChargeBack, the international financial services firm specializing in the resolution of complex card-not-present transaction disputes, today announced the launch of its new Scandinavian website, Pengeretur.dk.

Pengeretur is intended to be a one-stop shop for Scandinavian consumers, providing insights into their rights and protections, rules and regulations governing chargebacks and other educational resources.

What makes Pengeretur unique is its algorithm-powered evaluation tool, which enables consumers to determine if their disputes meet the criteria for a chargeback that are established by the credit card networks. The free tool is designed to cover a wide spectrum of transactions – from e-commerce transactions to investments – to enable consumers resolve their disputes quickly and efficiently.

"COVID changed the global payments landscape, and greatly increased the number of card-not-present online transaction," notes Judith Dayan Persson, MyChargeBack's Vice President of European Operations and Business Development, who is based in Copenhagen. "And that is a challenge, since our research indicates that one out of every six Scandinavian consumers is unaware that funds lost using a credit or debit card can be recovered through a chargeback," she adds. "Consumers can now learn if their dispute qualifies under chargeback guidelines in less than 90 seconds!"

The Pengeretur online chargeback evaluation tool, powered by MyChargeBack, is available in English to accommodate residents of all Nordic countries.

About MyChargeBack

Pengeretur is part of the MyChargeBack family, a global leader in resolving complex, card-not-present disputes, having pioneered innovative strategies for pursuing chargebacks and other forms of restitution. Our mission is to level the playing field in the payments industry by improving the way consumers and issuing banks work to assess and validate disputes, and to facilitate the recovery of cryptocurrency by using state-of-the-art technology to conduct forensic blockchain investigations. Led by former financial services executives with expertise in payments, regulation and law, our success is enhanced by our working relationship with more than 800 banks and 450 law enforcement agencies in over 100 countries, which has enabled us to assist thousands of clients to recoup millions in assets that otherwise could have been lost. Founded in 2016, MyChargeBack maintains offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Pretoria, and Copenhagen.

