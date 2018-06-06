MyChelle Continues To Champion Environmental And Reef Safety With New Partnership To Recognize World Oceans Day On June 8

Reefs At Risk

Addressing this issue has become more urgent than ever as scientists estimate that 50% of reefs have already been affected by bleaching events. MyChelle is an outreach partner of independent filmmakers and Hawaii residents Malina Fagan and Lynn Pelletier, and their Award-Winning "Reefs at Risk" film. This compelling film uncovers the scientific effects toxic chemicals in many sunscreens have on coral reefs and marine life. To learn more about the film and the support needed to stop the coral destruction, visit ReefsAtRisk.org.

Sun Safety- What You Can Do

User sun safety and reef safety go hand-in-hand. It's not enough to keep sun products both safe and clean; we need to keep them ocean safe and clean. Switching to 100% mineral sun protection is better for your health—and for our world.

MyChelle has been committed to producing clean formula, mineral-based sunscreen products since 2005. The brand's award-winning sun care is biodegradable and made without ingredients that endanger these diverse ecosystems. MyChelle was one of the first cosmetic manufacturers to reject marine-toxic ingredients, including Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Butylparaben, Retinyl Palmitate, and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor. To further this important and focused cause, for the third year, 1% of net sales proceeds of MyChelle Sun Care are donated to the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting our ocean environment.

About MyChelle Dermaceuticals

Founded in 2000, MyChelle was the natural industry's first to use anti-aging peptides, plant stem cells, and clinically proven dermatological ingredients, and is the #1 fastest growing natural sun care brand. Our 360-degree approach to beauty provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

About French Transit :

French Transit, a Juggernaut Capital Partners portfolio company, is a vertically integrated global personal care corporation dedicated to consumer safety and health. The French Transit collection of brands include CRYSTAL™ Deodorant; LUSTER PREMIUM WHITE® enamel-safe and effective teeth whitening systems and toothpastes; and MyChelle Dermaceuticals®, an innovative professional beauty brand in the natural category that provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

