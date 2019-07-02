MyChelle® Dermaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Coral Restoration Foundation™

Since the brand's founding in 2000, MyChelle has been a pioneer in clean, conscious and comprehensive skin care products that are bioactive, ethically sourced and formulated with high-performance ingredients. From the beginning, MyChelle has been committed to developing sun protection that is reef-friendly, mineral-based, non-nano and antioxidant rich. MyChelle was one of the first cosmetic manufacturers to reject marine-toxic ingredients, including oxybenzone, octinoxate, butylparaben, retinyl palmitate and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor.

MyChelle wants to go above and beyond creating reef-friendly sun care and align with organizations such as Coral Restoration Foundation™ whose core mission is to restore coral reefs, educate on the importance of our oceans and use science to further coral reef research and preservation. In addition to the ongoing collaboration, for the entire month of July MyChelle will be donating 1% of all net proceeds from MyChelle.com to the Coral Restoration Foundation™.

"By working with companies that share our values, like MyChelle Dermaceuticals, we can demonstrate that every business, every individual, and every organization has the capacity to create positive change in the world. From their clean ingredients, to their financial support of our mission, MyChelle Dermaceuticals is making a real difference for our coral reefs," said Martha Roesler, Chief Development Officer for Coral Restoration Foundation™.

"We are excited to join with Coral Restoration Foundation™ to help preserve marine life and to engage more consumers in this critical endeavor," said Catie Wiggy, VP Marketing and Product Innovation. "By aligning with Coral Restoration Foundation™, we can help save our planet's reefs by supporting the natural recovery processes through the large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse, reef-building corals. We can make a difference for tomorrow, today."

MyChelle is available at MyChelle.com, nationwide at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, and regionally at independent natural retailers, including Natural Grocers, Earth Fare and Pharmaca.

About MyChelle Dermaceuticals

Founded in 2000, MyChelle was the natural industry's first to use anti-aging peptides, plant stem cells, and clinically proven dermatological ingredients, and is one of the fastest growing natural sun care brands. The company's 360-degree approach to beauty provides clean, conscious and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

About Coral Restoration Foundation™

Coral Restoration Foundation™ (CRF™) is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to restoring reefs to a healthy state in Florida and globally. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF works to support the reefs' natural recovery processes. CRF engages and empowers others in their mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations, and community outreach.www.coralrestoration.org

