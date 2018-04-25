MyChelle® Dermaceuticals Captures Two Awards from Top Consumer Natural Lifestyle, Health and Beauty Magazines

Better Nutrition's "Best of Natural Beauty Awards" are bestowed each spring on products that, according to the magazine, are made with natural ingredients and no harmful chemicals – and that really deliver when it comes to beauty benefits. "Shea butter and argan, kalahari, melon and meadowfoam oils soothe, hydrate, and condition dry, irritated lips, for a dewy look with a hint of gloss," says the publication about MyChelle Lip Hints Conditioning Lip Balm.

Lip Hints Conditioning Lip Balm is a rich, melting balm that nourishes, soothes, deeply hydrates, and primes the lips to make lipstick last longer. It can also be worn alone as a sheer gloss ($12.50 / 0.2 oz.).

Delicious Living's "Beauty and Body Awards" educate consumers on how to make trusted beauty and body-care purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims. In the online awards slide show naming the MyChelle Dermaceuticals Perfect C PRO Serum "Best New Product" for 2018, the magazine wrote that "professional-level skin care has finally made its way to natural retailers' shelves—and it just keeps getting better. This high-potency serum delivers serious healthy-aging results, with a super-concentrated dose of L-ascorbic acid, along with other age-well all-stars—plant stem cells and CoQ10."

Perfect C PRO Serum is a professionally-developed Vitamin C formula that illuminates and enhances the complexion and provides powerful antioxidant anti-aging benefits. Formulated with 25% L-Ascorbic Acid plus Plant C-Stem™ to improve the appearance of skin texture and reduce the visible signs of aging ($52.00 / 0.5 fl. oz.).

"We are thrilled that Better Nutrition, the shopping magazine for natural living, and Delicious Living, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 33 years, have singled out our products in such a competitive field," said Ramona Roof, VP Marketing, French Transit (owner of MyChelle). "Both entities are vital industry resources whose word carries weight with consumers and builds brands."

MyChelle is available at MyChelle.com, nationwide at Whole Foods Market, and regionally at independent natural retailers, including Pharmaca and Sprouts.

About MyChelle Dermaceuticals

Founded in 2000, MyChelle was the natural industry's first to use anti-aging peptides, plant stem cells, and clinically proven dermatological ingredients, and is the #1 fastest growing natural sun care brand. Our 360-degree approach to beauty provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

