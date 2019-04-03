MyChelle® Dermaceuticals Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Cream Captures Prestigious Better Nutrition "Best of Natural Beauty" Award

Better Nutrition's "Best of Natural Beauty Awards" are bestowed each spring on products that, according to the magazine, are made with natural ingredients and no harmful chemicals – and that really deliver when it comes to beauty benefits. "This hyaluronic acid-and squalene-enriched moisturizer delivers hydration and helps to balance the moisture barrier for high-performance results," said the publication about MyChelle's Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Cream.

MyChelle's Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Cream is a concentrated moisturizer packed with the moisture-loving molecule hyaluronic acid, infused with squalane from Spanish olives and a nourishing botanical blend of Resistem™ plant stem cells, blue lotus extract, rose petals and freshwater algae to supply long-lasting, skin-quenching hydration. ($30/ 1 fl oz)

"We are thrilled that Better Nutrition has singled out our hydration hero in a category that offers consumers a dizzying array of options," said Catie Wiggy, VP Marketing and Product Development, MyChelle Dermaceuticals. "As the shopping magazine for natural living, Better Nutrition is a vital and influential consumer resource whose word drives traffic and sales." MyChelle is available at MyChelle.com, nationwide at Whole Foods Market and regionally at independent natural retailers, including Pharmaca and Sprouts.

About MyChelle Dermaceuticals

Founded in 2000, MyChelle was the natural industry's first to use anti-aging peptides, plant stem cells, and clinically proven dermatological ingredients. MyChelle is the #1 fastest growing natural sun care brand. The 360-degree approach to beauty provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

