myCIO crosses over $12 billion of AUM (Increase of 1.41% or $160mm from 2021) and now provides Financial Counseling Services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs, and Presidents of S&P and Fortune 500 companies and their families

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners LLC (myCIO), one of the largest independent registered investment advisors (RIA) in the country reports assets under management (AUM) over $12 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing growth of 1.41% during 2022. The increase in AUM is 100% due to organic growth and not the result of acquiring other RIAs.

myCIO now provides Financial Counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of S&P and Fortune 500 companies and their families.

"Given 2022 performance of capital markets was negative across many asset classes, it is especially gratifying to see our overall AUM increased for the year. Our 2022 AUM growth is attributed to client performance and new business referrals. Unlike many RIAs whose focus has been on serial acquisitions of other RIAs, we have kept our focus on client service and our organic growth has been a cornerstone of our success." said David Lees, Senior Partner.

About myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2022, has over $12 billion in investment assets. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, asset allocation and investment management to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

