PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners (myCIO) is pleased to announce that it has been listed as one of Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms for 2023 (https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1&).

myCIO Wealth Partners listed as one of Barron’s Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2023

"We are grateful to be part of this prestigious ranking every year since its inception. Our organic growth to over $12 billion of assets under management is a result of the hard work, dedication, and significant efforts of all our team members who have been providing the highest quality of service to all our clients," said Senior Partner David Lees. "We are also thankful to have appreciative clients who understand the benefits of comprehensive, objective advice."

About myCIO Wealth Partners

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial planning advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2022 had over $12 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, investment management and asset allocation to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO provides financial counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairmen, CEOs and Presidents of S&P 500 and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

About the Rankings

Barron's ranking of Top 100 RIA Firms is an annual ranking of independent advisory companies and is created from self-submitted data such as assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. The publication also considers qualitative measures including advisors' experience, charitable and philanthropic work, and industry designations, among others. (https://www.barrons.com/advisor/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-51615843316).

myCIO's ranking on Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is not intended to reflect an endorsement or approval of myCIO. myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable ranking. The ranking of myCIO may not be representative of any one client's experience because the ranking may not reflect any actual client experience. Neither myCIO or its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. In addition, the ranking is not indicative of myCIO's future performance.

Media contact:

Adrian Verueco

[email protected]

myCIO Wealth Partners LLC

FMC Tower at Cira Centre South

2929 Walnut Street • Suite 1200

Philadelphia, PA 19104-7396

Phone (267) 295-2280

Fax (267) 295-2279

SOURCE myCIO Wealth Partners