myCIO Wealth Partners listed as one of Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2023

News provided by

myCIO Wealth Partners

18 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners (myCIO) is pleased to announce that it has been listed as one of Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms for 2023 (https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?page=1&).

Continue Reading
myCIO Wealth Partners listed as one of Barron’s Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2023
myCIO Wealth Partners listed as one of Barron’s Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2023

"We are grateful to be part of this prestigious ranking every year since its inception. Our organic growth to over $12 billion of assets under management is a result of the hard work, dedication, and significant efforts of all our team members who have been providing the highest quality of service to all our clients," said Senior Partner David Lees. "We are also thankful to have appreciative clients who understand the benefits of comprehensive, objective advice."

About myCIO Wealth Partners

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial planning advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2022 had over $12 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, investment management and asset allocation to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO provides financial counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairmen, CEOs and Presidents of S&P 500 and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

About the Rankings

Barron's ranking of Top 100 RIA Firms is an annual ranking of independent advisory companies and is created from self-submitted data such as assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. The publication also considers qualitative measures including advisors' experience, charitable and philanthropic work, and industry designations, among others. (https://www.barrons.com/advisor/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-51615843316).

myCIO's ranking on Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is not intended to reflect an endorsement or approval of myCIO. myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable ranking. The ranking of myCIO may not be representative of any one client's experience because the ranking may not reflect any actual client experience. Neither myCIO or its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. In addition, the ranking is not indicative of myCIO's future performance.

Media contact:
Adrian Verueco
[email protected] 

myCIO Wealth Partners LLC
FMC Tower at Cira Centre South
2929 Walnut Street • Suite 1200 
Philadelphia, PA 19104-7396
Phone (267) 295-2280
Fax (267) 295-2279

SOURCE myCIO Wealth Partners

Also from this source

myCIO crosses over $12 billion of AUM (Increase of 1.41% or $160mm from 2021) and now provides Financial Counseling Services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs, and Presidents of S&P and Fortune 500 companies and their families

myCIO crosses over $12 billion of AUM (Increase of 1.41% or $160mm from 2021) and now provides Financial Counseling Services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs, and Presidents of S&P and Fortune 500 companies and their families

myCIO Wealth Partners LLC (myCIO), one of the largest independent registered investment advisors (RIA) in the country reports assets under management ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.