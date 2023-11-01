PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners is pleased to announce that it has been ranked 9th nationally and 1st in Pennsylvania out of 42,643 nominations on the Forbes/SHOOK Research list of America's Top RIA Firms(https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/?sh=67f270613cd5).

myCIO Wealth Partners Ranks 9th Nationally (1st In Pennsylvania) on Forbes America's Top RIA Firms List for 2023

"The recognition by Forbes is another example of how client's value the benefits of comprehensive, objective advice. Our team members are humbled by this national recognition and the #1 ranking in Pennsylvania. This would not be possible without our firm's client and team first attitude," said Senior Partner David Lees. "This recognition speaks to the value of independent advice and how a fiduciary based service continues to win in the marketplace."

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial planning advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2022 had over $12 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, investment management and asset allocation to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO now provides financial counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of Standard & Poors and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

About the Rankings

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews along with quantitative data that was provided by each firm through an online survey. (Ranking Methodology - https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2023/10/10/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2023/?sh=2a15e303e26d).

myCIO's ranking on the Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is not intended to reflect an endorsement or approval of myCIO. Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms developed by SHOOK Research is of advisers that are registered investment advisers and is based in part on the volume of assets overseen by advisers and their teams, revenues generated by the firm, and the quality of the advisers' practices. The total number of nominations was 42,643. myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable ranking. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK received any compensation from myCIO in exchange for the ranking. The ranking of myCIO may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating may not reflect any actual client experience. In addition, the ranking is not indicative of myCIO's future performance.

