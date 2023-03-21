MyClearStep, Powered by Shapa a Health-tech Company, has Announced an Exciting New Partnership With Top-Tier R1 Research Universities to Conduct Extensive Clinical Trials on Eating Disorders

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-tech company MyClearStep, powered by Shapa, has announced an exciting new partnership with top-tier R1 research universities to conduct extensive clinical trials on eating disorders. Millions of people worldwide suffer from eating disorders, making this a crucial step forward in the fight against these conditions. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global eating disorder market was valued at 1.5 billion dollars in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The groundbreaking research will integrate MyClearStep's innovative patented numberless scale and blood pressure cuff into the clinical trials, while its Admin portal and AI technology will be used to identify early signs of eating disorders for successful treatment and prevention.

The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shelly Bar, expressed excitement about the partnerships, stating, "Eating disorders can be devastating, and early intervention is critical to achieving positive outcomes. Our innovative technology will be a game-changer in identifying early signs or for Aftercare treatment of eating disorders and providing patients with the support they need to overcome these conditions."

MyClearStep's CEO, Nati Lavi, highlighted that Eating Disorders have been and continue to be a significant public health concern for adolescents and young adults. Further stated that the company has developed and is providing a magical tool that reduces stress, anxiety and improves outcome through their patented platform, which is currently serving nearly 2,500 clinics, hospitals and HMO across the globe. Lavi added, "We are thrilled to expand our reach through these important partnerships with top research universities. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of people affected by eating disorders and promote positive health outcomes."

These partnerships are expected to result in significant advancements in the field of eating disorders and provide a much-needed boost to the fight against these conditions. To learn more about MyClearStep and their innovative health solutions, please visit their website at https://www.myclearstep.com .

