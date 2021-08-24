MyClearStep.com Announces Appointment of Advisory Board Committee

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyClearStep.com, the leading expert in innovative remote patient monitoring for eating disorder recovery, announced the development of their first Advisory Board Committee to provide technical, ethical, and functional guidance to enhance product offerings.

Chris Harris My Clear Step

"We are excited about the future of MyClearStep.com and are delighted that these leaders share in our enthusiasm and recognize the potential for our technologies on a global scale. We decided that now is the right time to develop a new range of offerings to respond better to the industry's needs." - Nati Lavi, CEO/ Founder

The Advisory Board includes:

Chris Harris, Ph.D. LPC-MHSP

Doctorate in Clinical Counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University . Licensed professional counselor specializing in treatment of eating disorders, substance use disorders, and trauma. One of the original collaborators of the MyClearStep Scale.

"Helping to solve a problem for those struggling with eating disorders during the onset of the pandemic was an exciting venture. The solution, the MyClearStep scale, has now become the norm in virtual care for eating disorders. MyClearStep.com has expanded access to care with precision and excellence. With a dedicated and compassionate advisory board composed of experts and advocates, MyClearStep.com will continue to break through barriers and provide solutions for providers, patients and families." - Dr. Chris Harris

Sierra Bloodgood

CEO of Brewbike and founder of Sonder Built. Sierra serves as the board's patient advocate for ED recovery and awareness after receiving treatment at Oliver-Pyatt Centers and outpatient therapy at the Medical Center for Eating Disorders with Dr. Edward Tyson .

Jessica-Lauren Newby, MA, RDN, LD, CEDRD-S., IBCLC,

Doctoral student in Nutrition at Auburn University , Registered Dietitian- Nutritionist, Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietitian through IAEDP.

Courtney Phifer, MS, RD, LDN, CEDRD.,

Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietician. She is trained in Dialectical behavioral therapy and works in behavioral health.

Ellyn Silverman RD, MPH, PA-C, CEDRD-S.,

Registered Dietitian, Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietitian Supervisor (CEDRD-S), PA-C. She has a degree in nutrition, and a MPH.

Kristie Simmons MS, RD, CEDRD-S.,

Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietician, Approved Supervisor through IAEDP, Current Virtual Nutrition Manager for the Eating Recovery Center, and has developed a nutrition program for a new Virtual IOP.

Melissa Walden MS, LPC, CEDS,

Psychotherapist in private practice. Melissa graduated with a degree in mental health counseling and is certified as an eating disorder specialist.

Jaimie Winkler, RD, LDN, CEDRD-S.,

Registered Dietitian, Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist, Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietitian, and Supervisor. She completed the dietetic internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She is the Publications Chair of the Behavioral Health Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

About MyClearStep.com

MyClearStep.com serves clinicians in guiding their patients through their eating disorder journey. MyClearStep.com is proud to partner with the largest eating disorder centers, hundreds of private practices, and Healthie Inc., an electronic medical record solution.

To learn more, visit us at MyClearStep.com.

For more information, call Arti Suri at 408-207-5201, or email [email protected]

SOURCE MyClearStep.com

Related Links

https://www.myclearstep.com

