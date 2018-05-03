myCME Launches myCME TOWN WALL™ in Partnership with Inception Digital

Led by a dedicated and experienced production staff from the state-of-the-art PandoTM studio in New Jersey, myCME TOWN WALL™ features an expansive, vast, live digital video wall that can present up to 60 remote wall participants and up to five thousand off-wall participants and observers. CME programs feature an in-studio moderator, joined by a faculty panel of national/international thought leaders, appearing live on the Pandorama video wall from their remote locations. Wall participants are always visible and can see the moderator, the content, or each other when speaking. Learners can connect and participate in the program via computer from their home or office, where their engagement with the program is enhanced through interactive response and survey tools.

"We are always looking for meaningful opportunities to invest in new technologies that move us forward in our mission to engage and educate clinicians," said myCME General Manager, Matthew Holland. "Our partnership with Inception to create myCME TOWN WALLTM offers an unprecedented CME experience: virtual live meetings that are novel, interactive, and can be accessed from the convenience of home or office."

"The ability of myCME TOWN WALLTM to provide face-to-face collaboration as well as the convenience of virtual connectivity and the impact of a live studio production is the perfect application of the PandoTM platform," said Matt Giegerich, CEO, Inception Companies. "PandoTM provides the myCME audience a depth of discussion and enriched experience that can't be experienced with standard video technologies."

Education for myCME TOWN WALLTM is developed by myCME's sister company, Haymarket Medical Education (HME) an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education accredited provider, for myCME, leading academic institutions, professional medical societies, and advocacy groups.

For more information, about myCME TOWN WALLTM, please contact Matthew Holland, HME/myCME General Manager, at 973.580.8595 or matthew.holland@haymarket.com.

For more information about the PandoTM platform, contact Matt Giegerich, CEO of Inception Companies, at 973-840-1800 or mgiegerich@inceptioncompanies.com

About myCME and Haymarket Medical Education

Recognized as a global leader of CME, myCME and HME reach 2.2 million healthcare professionals with relevant, engaging, and actionable education that positively impacts clinical performance and patient outcomes.

With top-quality courses across multiple specialties and award-winning education that inspires at the learner level, myCME and HME provide scientific and medical knowledge designed to elevate the performance of both practitioner and practice. In addition, HME is an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education–accredited provider of CME.

To learn more about myCME and HME, visit mycme.com or haymarketmedicaleducation.com.

About Inception Digital

Inception Digital is a leading provider of video production, interactive visual solutions, broadcast and webcast platforms for virtual meetings and audio/visual/meeting support. With the recent introduction of PandoTM, Inception now delivers highly interactive, production-quality, face-to-face virtual meetings designed to increase engagement and collaboration. Independently held, Inception Companies are headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York, NY, Blue Bell, PA and San Francisco, CA.

To learn more about Pando, visit www.pandomeetings.com

