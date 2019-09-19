Myco Industries, Inc. Announces U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,404203 for the AB Max™

MILFORD, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myco Industries, Inc. (Myco), a privately held medical device company, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,404203 on September 3, 2019 for the AB Max™ - a new advanced doctor's treatment for Anterior Blepharitis*.

John Choate, Chairman of Myco designed the AB Max™ to provide medical professionals with advanced functionality utilizing two onboard computers and proprietary tips specifically designed to treat Anterior Blepharitis*. As the U.S. Patent Office recognized, AB Max™ is a unique advancement over our competitor's device since Myco's patent covers the revolutionary pulse-mode feature of the AB Max™ after reviewing our competitors' patent.

The AB Max™ offers the same forward and reverse functionality as our competitor, but also has a patented PULSE mode specifically engineered to remove even the most tenacious scurf and debris, while massaging the outer eyelid margins for better patient outcomes.

Myco Industries, Inc. has been designing and manufacturing ophthalmic/optometric devices since 1993. Our mission is to help health care professionals provide the best possible care with the best possible outcomes through innovation. *Anterior Blepharitis is blepharitis of the outer eyelid margin, including the eyelashes. Patented and Patents Pending Myco Industries, Inc. For use by medical professionals only.

