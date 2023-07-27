MycoDog Announces Partnership with Two Crazy Cat Ladies

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoDog, creator of mushroom and adaptogen tonics for dogs, is excited to announce their partnership with Two Crazy Cat Ladies™ to launch MycoCat, featuring three natural tonics designed to address common but serious feline health concerns:

VITALITY tonic—recommended for feline cancer, autoimmune diseases, liver support and respiratory support—contains extract of the fruiting body of Turkey Tail, Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake, Chaga, Artist Conk and Red Belted Conk, with Astragalus Root, Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Vegetable Glycerin.

CLARITY tonic—recommended for feline cognitive disease, nervous system, mental and emotional support—contains extract of the fruiting body of Lion's Mane, Reishi and Cordyceps, with Bacopa Monnieri, Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Vegetable Glycerin.

BREATHE tonic—recommended for respiratory and cardiovascular support—contains extract of the fruiting body of Cordyceps, Reishi, Artist Conk and Chaga, with Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Vegetable Glycerin.

Formulated by botanical pet medicine expert Angela Ardolino and myco-alchemist Jason Scott, along with Jae Kennedy and Adrienne Lefebvre (Two Crazy Cat Ladies), these mushroom and adaptogen tonics for cats are the first of their kind, triple-extracted from the fruiting bodies of fungi, cultivated and wild-harvested in the Pacific Northwest.

MycoCat tonics are preserved in organic vegetable glycerin rather than alcohol, ensuring cats will prefer the taste over alcohol preservatives. In addition, mushroom extract tonics are more bioavailable than powdered versions since they can be absorbed into the bloodstream upon consumption.

WHY MUSHROOMS?

Fungi have been used for thousands of years and now have over 1500 pieces of research (much of it done on animals) showing over 130 therapeutic actions of medicinal mushrooms. Studies also show that combining them with adaptogens makes them even more powerful.

MycoCat tonics are anti-cancer, support liver and kidney function, lower cholesterol levels, prevent viral infections, boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure, feed gut microbiome, and improve nutrition. They don't contain any grain, substrate, or fillers. They are from mushrooms grown, wild-harvested, extracted, and packaged in the USA, and exclusively available at www.twocrazycatladies.com/shop/

Angela Ardolino and Two Crazy Cat Ladies will be appearing with CBD Dog Health at SuperZoo Pet Retail Event, Booth #3103 (Naturals Section), Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, August 16-18, 2023.

About Two Crazy Cat Ladies:

Jae and Adrienne are the owners of Two Crazy Cat Ladies™, a brand created to bring cat parents together and raise awareness about the health and wellbeing of all kitties. They host regular live shows on social media to connect with cat parents and answer questions as well as sharing tips about cat health and happiness via blogs and videos. They offer a line of natural supplements [Feline Essential™] made to help treat and prevent many common cat health issues.

About Angela Ardolino:

Angela Ardolino, founder and formulator of MycoDog, is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. She's also the founder and formulator of CBD Dog Health, offering high quality, all-natural cannabis health and wellness products designed specifically for pets, and host of Your Natural Dog Podcast, found on all podcast platforms.

Contact: Joe Straughan

Phone: 813-333-9940

[email protected]com

SOURCE CBD Dog Health